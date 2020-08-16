India’s Covid-19 fatality inches close to 50,000

(TibetanReview.net, Aug16’20) – The number of Covid-19 fatality in India has inched close to 50,000 as the country continues to report well over 60,000 new infections each day amid falling fatality and increasing recovery rates and with determination to keeping increasing testing.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 63,490 new cases and 944 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 16 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,589,682 cases and 49,980 deaths.

A total of 1,862,258, or 71.91 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 677,444, or 26.16 % of the total. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.93%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 63,490, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 53,322, which meant an addition of more than 10,000 in the number of active cases in one day.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since Aug 7, barring Aug 11 when the country registered 53,601 new infections.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra (584,754↑12,020), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar (101,551↑3543) have reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five other states, namely Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, and Odisha have reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine other states/Union Territories, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Goa have reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there are 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram has less than 1000 cases at (777↑120).

Maharashtra also has the most number of deaths at 19,749 (↑322); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 5,500 deaths; Delhi with more than 4,000 deaths; Karnataka with more than 3,500 deaths; Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with over 1,000 deaths; Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Chattisgarh with between 862 and 133 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 88 (↑0) so far, of whom 20 were active, 66 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 16 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 21,468,279 and the deaths 77,183, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:57:26 PM on Aug 16, 2020.

