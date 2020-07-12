India’s Covid-19 situation keeps worsening, but Delhi’s trends positive

(TibetanReview.net, Jul12’20) – India’s Covid-19 caseload crossed .85 million, a day after going past the .8 million mark, as the country added another record number of cases on Jul 11 — nearly 29,000 — with the daily count of fresh infections touching a new peak for the fourth day in a row, reported timesofindia.com Jul 12.

India accounted for 11.8 per cent of the total daily cases worldwide on Jul 11 (averaged over three days), with the global daily numbers touching a new high of nearly .237 million, as per the worldometers.info website, the report added.

The report noted that India’s share in global cases had been steadily rising since at least early June, although it was still less than the country’s share in the world’s population, which is more than 17.5 per cent.

It added that while global Covid-19 cases were rising sharply, India’s growth rate was higher than the international average.

Delhi is the only state-level region of India reporting positive trends, with its daily recovery figures being higher than new infections whose numbers have kept declining over the past one week.

Nationally, India has, for the third consecutive day, reported more than 26,000 new cases, with yet another record high in the last 24 hours.

India’s Ministry of Health tally shows there had been 28,637 new cases – the first time it exceeded 28,000 – and 551 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 12 at 8AM, taking their totals to 849,553 cases and 22,674 deaths.

A total of 534,621, or 62.93 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 292,258.

India is currently the country with the third highest number of Covid-19 cases and the eighth most number of deaths from the China-unleashed global pandemic.

The 11 worst-hit states with more than 20,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 246,600 cases after 8,139 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 134,226 (↑3,965) cases, Delhi with 110,921 (↑1,781) cases, Gujarat with 40,941 (↑872) cases, Karnataka 36,216 (↑2,798), Uttar Pradesh 35,092 (↑1,392), Telangana 33,402 (↑1,178), West Bengal 28,453 (↑1,344), Andhra Pradesh 27,235 (↑1,813), Rajasthan 23,748 (↑574), and Haryana 20,582 (↑648) cases.

Seven other states with more than 5,000 cases were: Madhya Pradesh 17,201 (↑544); Assam 15,536 (↑936); Bihar 15,373 (↑798); Odisha 12,526 (↑570); Jammu & Kashmir 10,156 (↑268), Punjab 7,587 (↑230), and Kerala 7,438 (↑488).

Besides, there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh 3,897 (↑130), Jharkhand 3,613 (↑194), Uttarakhand 3,417 (↑44), Goa 2,368 (↑117), Tripura 1,949 (↑31), Manipur 1,593 (↑11), Puducherry 1,337 (↑65), Himachal Pradesh 1,182 (↑11), and Ladakh 1,077 (↑13).

And then there were seven other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Nagaland 748 (↑16), Chandigarh 555 (↑16), Arunachal Pradesh 341 (↑6), Mizoram 227 (↑1), Meghalaya 207 (↑0) cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 163 (↑7), and Sikkim 151 (↑17).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 10,116 (↑223), followed by Delhi 3,334 (↑34), Gujarat 2,032 (↑10), Tamil Nadu 1,898 (↑69), Uttar Pradesh 913 (↑24), West Bengal 906 (↑26), Madhya Pradesh 644 (↑6), Karnataka 613 (↑70), Rajasthan 503 (↑6), Telangana 348 (↑9), Andhra Pradesh 309 (↑17), Haryana 297 (↑7), Punjab 195 (↑8), Jammu & Kashmir 169 (↑10), Bihar 131 (↑12), Odisha 61 (↑5), Uttarakhand 46 (↑0), Assam 35 (↑8), Kerala 29 (↑2), Jharkhand 23 (↑0), Chattisgarh 17 (↑0), Puducherry 18 (↑1), Goa 12 (↑3), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Chandigarh 7 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (↑0), Meghalaya 2 (↑0), Tripura 2 (↑1), and Ladakh 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Delhi – which has 110,921 confirmed cases – on Jul 11 reported the lowest number of active cases in the last 31 days. Besides, there has been a “sharp decline” in daily fatality figures in the past two weeks, reported ndtv.com Jul 12, citing government figures.

The national capital’s positivity rate has also been dipping while the recovery rate has been going up, raising hopes of the epidemic curve flattening if the trends continue, reported the PTI news agency Jul 12.

The report added that the death rate, too, had fallen marginally while the projected explosion of cases hadn’t happened.

Experts are, however, cautious about drawing conclusions at this stage. “We can say the curve seems to be flattening, though this virus is novel and can spring a surprise,” the report quoted a senior doctor at the frontline of the fight in a private hospital as saying anonymously.

The report also quoted Dr Samiran Panda, head of the ICMR’s Epidemiology and Communicable Division, as saying, “The dip in cases is encouraging but it would be prudent to have multiple data points created over the next two weeks to better map the trends and to be able to say the curve has flattened. In order to draw an inference about effective containment, the decline that is being observed has to be sustained over a period of time.”

Nevertheless, several experts were stated to be encouraged by the trend of average fresh cases per day and the slide in positivity rate over the last fortnight.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged close to the 12.73 million mark to reach 12,728,966 while a total of 565,351 had died as of Jul 12 at 2:04:28 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 221,117 new cases and 4,891 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,247,782), Brazil (1,839,850), India (849,522), Russia (726,036), Peru (322,710), Chile (312,029), Mexico (295,268), UK (290,504), … China (85,071).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (134,815), Brazil (71,469), the UK (44,883), Italy (34,945), Mexico (34,730), France (30,007), Spain (28,403), India (22,673) … China (4,641).

