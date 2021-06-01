India’s Covid ordeal in May was the worst in any country

(TibetanReview.net, Jun01’21) – India’s Covid ordeal in May was the worst witnessed in any country for any month since the beginning of the pandemic, both in terms of the absolute number of cases and fatalities, reported the timesofindia.com Jun 1.

However, the month, ended on a note of relief, with less than 1.3 lakh fresh cases reported this morning, the lowest daily tally in 54 days and the first time since Apr 9 that less than 1.5 lakh infections were recorded in the country. The day’s death toll was below 2,500 (not counting 316 previous deaths added to Maharashtra’s toll), the lowest since Apr 22, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further dropped sharply to 127,510, with the daily new deaths also having declined sharply to 2,795 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 1 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,175,044 cases and 331,895 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 25.94 million (25,947,629 or 92.29%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.89 million (1,895,520 or 6.73%). The case fatality rate had, however, increased to 1.18%. The daily positivity rate has fallen to 6.62% while the weekly positivity rate was 8.64%.

All states and Union Territories except Manipur, Ladakh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman And Nicobar Islands have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakhs since May 17.

Eight states – one less than yesterday – continue to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 131 to reach 4,516, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 1. Of them 3,1000 had recovered while 1,298 were active. The number of those who have died has increased by 4 to reach 118.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 170.75 million (170,749,258) and the deaths over 3.55 million (3,550,979), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 1, 2021 at 3:53 AM.