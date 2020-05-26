India’s current daily new Covid-19 cases highest after the world’s top three

(TibetanReview.net, May26’20) – Amid continued relaxation of lockdown restrictions and millions of workers, rendered bereft of livelihood in hotspot cities, continuing to return home in huge crowds to their villages in distant states, India continues to report large daily increases in Covid-19 Pandemic infections.

In fact, presently, among the countries with the most number of total cases, the top three, namely the USA, Brazil and Russia, alone have higher daily new cases than India, going by the Johns Hopkins University tally.

India reported 6,535 new infections during the past 24 hours as of May 26 May 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the cumulative total to 145,380. Besides, a total of 146 patients died during those past 24 hours, taking the total mortality to 4,167, according to the tally of the Ministry of Health.

With a total of 60,491 patients having recovered, the number of actives cases stands at 80,722.

India is currently the country with the 10th most number of cases and 15th most number of total deaths from the global pandemic.

***

The worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a cumulative total of 52,667 cases after 2,436 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 17,082 (+805) cases, Gujarat with 14,460 (+404) cases, and Delhi with 14,053 (+635) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 7,300 (+272), Madhya Pradesh 6,859 (+194), Uttar Pradesh 6,532 (+264), West Bengal 3,816 (+149), Andhra Pradesh 3,110 (+287), Bihar 2,730 (+143), Karnataka 2,182 (+93), Punjab 2,060 (+0), Telangana 1,920 (+66), Jammu & Kashmir 1,668 (+47), Odisha 1,438 (+102), and Haryana 1,184 (+0).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Kerala 896 (+49), Assam 526 (+148), Jharkhand 377 (+7), Uttarakhand 349 (+32), Chattisgarh 291 (+39), Chandigarh 238 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 223 (+20), and Tripura 194 (+3).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Goa 67 (+1), Ladakh, 52 (+0), Puducherry 41 (+0), Manipur 39 (+7), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Meghalaya 14 (+0), Nagaland 3 (+3), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (+1), Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 (+0), Sikkim 1 (+0), and Mizoram 1 (+0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,695 (+60), followed by Gujarat 888 (+30), Madhya Pradesh 300 (+10), West Bengal 278 (+6), Delhi 276 (+15), Rajasthan 167 (+4), Uttar Pradesh 165 (+4), Tamil Nadu 118 (+7), Andhra Pradesh 56 (+0), Telangana 56 (+3), Karnataka 44 (+2), Punjab 40 (+0), Jammu & Kashmir 23 (+2), Haryana 16 (+0), Bihar 13 (+0), Odisha 7 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 5 (+2), Kerala 5 (+1), Assam 4 (+0), Jharkhand 4 (+0), Chandigarh 3 (+0), Uttarakhand 3 (+0), and Meghalaya 1 (+0).

***

Delhi has been reporting 500 or more fresh cases every day for the last one week. The city currently has 3,421 Covid-19 positive people under home isolation.

It currently has 88 containment zones where positive cases had been found, leading to the sealing of the concerned neighbourhoods, reported timesofindia.com May 25.

***

Following sharp spike in cases to 225 over the past few days, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to extend the curfew by a month till Jun 30. Most of the new cases were on account of state residents who returned from other states, particularly Maharashtra, reported tribuneindia.com May 26.

But while curfew would be extended, public and private transport, including taxis and autos, will resume operations from Jun 1, the report said.

Following the resumption of domestic air passenger services on May 25, the Dharamsala district administration has amended its May 24 advisory to allow further journey of incoming flight passengers. It has withdrawn a clause that made it mandatory for the passengers to obtain an entry pass from the district administration.

This means incoming residents are no longer required to show the entry pass from the concerned DMs on de-boarding at Kangra Airport. The passes were to be obtained online before boarding the plane.

However, the advisory still says that only those with valid address proof of Himachal Pradesh (HP resident) only should book ticket to Dharamshala, said tribuneindia.com May 26 in another report.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 5.5 million mark to reach 5,508,904 while a total of 346,508 had died as of May 26 at 2:02:36 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 97,406 new cases and 1,403 new deaths during the preceding 26 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,662,768), Brazil (374,898), Russia (362,342), UK (262,547), Spain (235,400), Italy (230,158), France (183,067), Germany (180,802), Turkey (157,814), India (145,456), Iran (137,724), Peru (123,979), Canada (87,122) and China (84,102).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (98,223), UK (36,996), Italy (32,877), France (28,460), Spain (26,834), Brazil (23,473), Belgium (9,312), Germany (8,323), Mexico (7,633), Iran (7,451), Canada (6,655), Netherlands (5,849), China (4,638), Turkey (4,369), India (4,172), and Sweden (4,029).

By Blogsdna