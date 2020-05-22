India’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 6,000 first time

(TibetanReview.net, May22’20) – India has for the first time reported more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with the Ministry of Health’s tally showing 6,088 new cases as of May 22 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the cumulative total in the country to 118,447. The country also saw 148 new deaths during the same period, taking the cumulative total to 3,583.

India is currently still the country with the 11th highest number of cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the globally raging pandemic.

***

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 41,642 cases after 2,345 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13,967 (+776) cases, Gujarat with 12,905 (+368) cases, and Delhi with 11,659 (+571) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan with 6,227 (+212) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 5,981 (+246) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 5,515 (+340) cases, West Bengal with 3,197 (+94) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,647 (+45) cases, Punjab with 2,028 (+23) cases, Bihar 1,982 (+308), Telangana with 1,699 (+38) cases, Karnataka 1,605 (+143), Jammu & Kashmir 1,449 (+59), Odisha 1,103 (+51), and Haryana 1,031 (+38).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Kerala 690 (+24), Jharkhand 290 (+59), Chandigarh 217 (+15), Assam 203 (+33), Tripura 173 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 152 (+42), Uttarakhand 146 (+24), and Chattisgarh 128 (+13).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Goa 52 (+2), Ladakh, 44 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Manipur 25 (+0), Puducherry 20 (+2), and Meghalaya 14 (+0), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), and Dadar Nagar Haveli (1).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,454 (+64), followed by Gujarat 773 (+24), Madhya Pradesh 270 (+3), West Bengal 259 (+6), Delhi 194 (+18), Rajasthan 151 (+4), Uttar Pradesh 138 (+11), Tamil Nadu 94 (+7), Andhra Pradesh 53 (+0), Telangana 45 (+5), Karnataka 41 (+0), Punjab 39 (+1), Jammu & Kashmir 20 (+2), Haryana 15 (+1), Bihar 11 (+1), Odisha 7 (+1), Kerala 4 (+0), Assam 4 (+0), Jharkhand 3 (+0), Chandigarh 3 (+0), and Himachal Pradesh 3 (+0). Besides two states/ union territories, namely Meghalaya and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

Reporting the highest single-day spike thus far of 46 cases, taking the tally to 156, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of Himachal Pradesh said, if need be, there would be restricted entry in the state, reported tribuneindia.com May 22.

The state, which was aiming to be corona-free about 10 days back with only one active case, has witnessed a sudden surge in cases ever since special trains brought back its residents from Maharashtra, Goa and Chennai. However, most of the patients have returned from Mumbai, the report said.

The total number of active cases in the state has now shot up to 90 while the number of cured cases is 55. A total of 22,399 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus while 34,734 have been under surveillance, the report added.

Six more have tested positive in Kangra, taking the total number of cases in the district to 41. The patients had returned on May 18 in a train and had been in institutional quarantine in Paror of Kangra. All of them were symptomatic, the report added.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 5 million mark to reach 5,118,416 while a total of 333,212 had died as of May 22 at 2:02:45 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 103,473 new cases and 4,750 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,577,758), Russia (326,448), Brazil (310,087), UK (252,246), Spain (233,037), Italy (228,006), France (181,951), Germany (179,021), Turkey (153,548), Iran (129,341), India (119,419), Peru (108,769), and China (84,079).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (94,729), UK (36,124), Italy (32,486), France (28,218), Spain (27,940), Brazil (20,047), Belgium (9,186), Germany (8,212), Iran (7,249Mexico (6,510), ), Canada (6,267), Netherlands (5,794), China (4,638), Turkey (4,249), Sweden (3,871) and India (3,599).

By Blogsdna