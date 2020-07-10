India’s daily Covid-19 cases keep hitting new highs, now over 26,500

(TibetanReview.net, Jul10’20) – India has reported more than 25,000 Covid-19 infections for the second day as the cumulative total inched close to 800,000. In fact, the country’s Ministry of Health tally shows there had been 26,506 new cases and 475 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 10 at 8AM, taking their totals to 793,802 cases and 21,604 deaths.

A total of 495,513, or 62.42 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 276,685.

India is currently the country with the third highest number of Covid-19 cases and the eighth most number of deaths from the China-unleashed global pandemic.

Those in the 30-59 years-old range were stated to constitute 43 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in India, suggesting that the young are not substantially in less danger of falling to the disease.

The 10 worst-hit states with more than 20,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 230,599 cases after 6,870 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 126,581 (↑4,231) cases, Delhi with 107,051 (↑2,187) cases, Gujarat with 39,194 (↑861) cases, Uttar Pradesh 32,362 (↑1,206), Karnataka 31,105 (↑2,228), Telangana 30,946 (↑1,410), West Bengal 25,911 (↑1,088), Andhra Pradesh 23,814 (↑1,555), and Rajasthan 22,563 (↑500).

Eight other states with more than 5,000 cases were: Haryana 19,369 (↑679) cases; Madhya Pradesh 16,341 (↑305); Assam 14,032 (↑696); Bihar 13,944 (↑755); Odisha 11,201 (↑577); Jammu & Kashmir 9,501 (↑240), Punjab 7,140 (↑233), and Kerala 6,534 (↑339).

Besides, there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh 3,675 (↑150), Uttarakhand 3,305 (↑47), Jharkhand 3,246 (↑150), Goa 2,151 (↑112), Tripura 1,776 (↑15), Manipur 1,450 (↑15), Puducherry 1,151 (↑143), Himachal Pradesh 1,140 (↑39), and Ladakh 1,055 (↑14).

And then there were seven other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Nagaland 673 (↑16), Chandigarh 523 (↑10), Arunachal Pradesh 302 (↑15), Mizoram 197 (↑0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 151 (↑2), Sikkim 134 (↑1), and Meghalaya 113 (↑33) cases.

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 9,667 (↑219), followed by Delhi 3,258 (↑45), Gujarat 2,008 (↑15), Tamil Nadu 1,765 (↑65), Uttar Pradesh 862 (↑17), West Bengal 854 (↑27), Madhya Pradesh 634 (↑5), Rajasthan 491 (↑9), Karnataka 486 (↑16), Telangana 331 (↑7), Haryana 287 (↑5), Andhra Pradesh 277 (↑13), Punjab 183 (↑5), Jammu & Kashmir 154 (↑5), Bihar 115 (↑8), Odisha 52 (↑4), Uttarakhand 46 (↑0), Kerala 27 (↑0), Jharkhand 23 (↑1), Assam 22 (↑6), Chattisgarh 15 (↑1), Puducherry 14 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Goa 9 (↑1), Chandigarh 7 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 2 (↑1), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the Covid-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days, reported timesofindia.com Jul 9, citing the Union Home Ministry.

The report cited Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava as telling a news conference that over 6.79 lakh Covid-19 tests, translating into 35,780 tests per million population, had been carried out till Jul 8 and over 20,000 tests were being conducted every day.

“In spite of an increase in daily testing, the active cases in Delhi are under control,” she has said.

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 10 showed that there were a total of 61 (↑1) cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 13 were active while 46 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged close to 12.3 million mark to reach 12,279,131 while a total of 555,166 had died as of Jul 10 at 2:04:28 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were a record 227,570 new cases and 5,431 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,118,143), Brazil (1,755,779), India (793,802), Russia (712,863), Peru (316,448), Chile (306,216), UK (289,165), Mexico (282,283) … China (84,992).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (133,291), Brazil (69,184), the UK (44,687), Italy (34,926), Mexico (33,526), France (29,982), Spain (28,401), India (21,129) … China (4,641).

