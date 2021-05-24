India’s daily Covid-19 cases lowest in over a month, deaths continue to be high, Tibetan cases now total 4,188

(TibetanReview.net, May24’21) – India crossed another grim milestone on May 24 morning when it reported that more than 300,000 people had lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic as a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside.

India’s Covid-19 death toll is the third-highest reported in the world, after the USA and Brazil, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 34.7 million coronavirus fatalities globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, reported the AP May 24.

Meanwhile the country has reported its lowest daily new cases this morning at over 2.22 lakh. The last time it reported less than that was on Apr 16.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had further fallen to 222,315 while the daily new deaths had sharply risen to 4,454 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 24 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 26,752,447 cases and 303,720 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 23.37 million (23,728,011, or 88.69%) while active cases have declined to reach over 2.7 million (2,720,716, or 10.17%). However, the case fatality rate had increased to 1.14%

All but two of the 24 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Fifteen States have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, and Uttarakhand.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 175 to reach 4,188, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 24. Of the total number of cases, 2,493 had recovered while 1,589 were active. The number of those who have died has increased by 5 to reach 106.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 167 million (167,181,023) and the deaths over 3.46 million (3,463,982), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 24, 2021 at 1:51 PM.