India’s daily Covid-19 cases world’s highest for past 19 days

(TibetanReview.net, Aug26’20) – India reported on Aug 25 the highest number of new coronavirus cases globally for the 18th straight day, remaining well ahead of the United States and Brazil, the countries with the highest and second highest number of Covid-19 cases thus far, reported Reuters Aug 25, citing its tally based on official reporting. This has continued for the 19th day as well, with the country reporting a sharp increase in the latest day number of new cases on Aug 26 morning.

“If we cross the absolute numbers (in Brazil and the United States), I won’t be surprised, but we also have a larger population,” the report quoted Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist at the non-profit Public Health Foundation of India, as saying.

But the country continues to have high and increasing recovery rate and low and declining fatality rate, which the government cites as success in its containment measures.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 67,151 new cases and 1,059 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 26 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,234,474 cases and 59,449 deaths. Both were sharp increases over the previous day’s figures

A total of 2,467,758, or 76.3%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 707,267, or 21.87% of the total. These were, as before, marginal improvements over the previous day’s numbers. However, the case fatality rate had remained unchanged 1.84%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 67,151, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 63,173, which meant an increase in the number of active cases by 3,978.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Nine states, namely Maharashtra (703,823 ↑10,425), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana (111,688 ↑3018) had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 55,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Puducherry had reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,400 cases each, namely, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1,000 cases at (967 ↑14).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 22,794 (↑329); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,600 deaths; Delhi and Karnataka with more than 4,300 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with more than 3,000 deaths; Gujarat, and West Bengal with more than 2,900 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh and Punjab with over 1,100 deaths each; and Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 980 and 213 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 114 (↑0) so far, of whom 34 were active, 77 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 26 morning.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 23,904,325 and the deaths 819,612, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:58:08 PM on Aug 26, 2020.

