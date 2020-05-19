India’s soaring Covid-19 cases cross 100,000 mark

(TibetanReview.net, May19’20) – The number of people infected with Covid-19 has now crossed the grim 100,000 mark to reach 101,139 after the pandemic hit another 4,970 people on May 18. The disease also killed 134 people on May 18, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 3,163. These are based on data maintained by the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 39,174 patients having recovered, the number of active cases is 58,802.

India is currently the country with the 11th highest cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the globally raging pandemic.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 35,058 cases after 2,005 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 11,760 (+536) cases, Gujarat with 11,745 (+366) cases, Delhi with 10,054 (+0) cases, Rajasthan with 5,507 (+305) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 5,236 (+259) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 4,605 (+346) cases, West Bengal with 2,825 (+148) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,474 (+67) cases, Punjab with 1,9804 (+16) cases, Telangana with 1,597 (+46) cases, Bihar 1,391 (+129), Jammu & Kashmir 1,289 (+106), and Karnataka 1,246 (+99).

Apart from the above states which each had more than 1,000 cases, those with more than 100 cases included Haryana 928 (+18), Odisha 876 (+48), Kerala 630 (+29), Jharkhand 223 (+0), Chandigarh 196 (+5), Tripura 167 (+0), and Assam 107 (+6).

Other states/Union Territories with more than 10 cases included Chattisgarh 93 (+7), Uttarakhand 93 (+1), Himachal Pradesh 90 (+10), Ladakh, 43 (+0), Goa 38 (+9), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Puducherry 18 (+5), and Meghalaya 13 (+0).

Besides, Manipur (7), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), and Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,249 (+51), followed by Gujarat 694 (+35), Madhya Pradesh 252 (+4), West Bengal 244 (+6), Delhi 168 (+8), Rajasthan 138 (+7), Uttar Pradesh 118 (+14), Tamil Nadu 81 (+3), Andhra Pradesh 50 (+0), Karnataka 37 (+0), Punjab 37 (+2), Telangana 35 (+1), Jammu & Kashmir 15 (+2), Haryana 14 (+0), Bihar 9 (+1), Kerala 4 (+0), Odisha 4 (+0), Jharkhand 3 (+0), Chandigarh 3 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 3 (+0), and Assam 2 (+0). Besides three states/ union territories, namely Meghalaya, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

The numbers from the top five states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan — contributed more than 75 per cent to the total addition on May 18. That has been the trend almost every day, reported indianexpress.com May 19.

The recovery rate was 38.8% while the death rate was 3.1%, reported timesofindia.com May 19.

In Delhi, the number of containment zones, where only essential activities are allowed, is down to 73, with many likely to be de-sealed this week, said another timesofindia.com report May 19.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 4.8 million mark to reach 4,819,959 with 318,833 deaths as of May 19 at 3:02:19 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 101,744 new cases and 3,550 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,508,957), Russia (299,941), Brazil (255,368), UK (247,709), Spain (231,606), Italy (225,886), France (180,051), Germany (177,289), Turkey (150,593), Iran (122,492), India (101,261), Peru (94,933), and China (84,063).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (90,369), UK (34,876), Italy (32,007), France (28,242), Spain (27,709), Brazil (16,853), Belgium (9,108), Germany (8,041), Iran (7,057), Canada (5,960), Netherlands (5,713), Mexico (5,332), China (4,638), Turkey (4,171), Sweden (3,698) and India (3,164).

By Blogsdna