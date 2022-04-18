29.1 C
Ladakh expected to be Dalai Lama’s first outing after two years of Covid confinement

(TibetanReview.net, Apr18’22) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is to visit India’s Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh over Jul-Aug this year, his first travel outside Dharamsala since India came under Covid-19 pandemic restrictions two years ago.

The visit takes place on a request from Thiksay Rinpoche of the UT’s Thiksay Monastery and former Member of Indian Parliament from the UT Mr Thupten Tsewang on behalf of the local populace, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 18.

Both visited the Dalai Lama today for a special audience at his residence and they conveyed the request to him.

Thupten Tsewang has said the people of Ladakh will be delighted by his visit to the region in his first outing since the global pandemic hit the country over two years ago.

While being confined to his residential compound during the last more than two years, the Dalai Lama has remained busy online, giving lectures and religious teachings, taking part in conferences, and meeting with people.

