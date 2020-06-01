Lama reportedly apologized to Dalai Lama after assailing the latter for giving empowerments online

(TibetanReview.net, Jun01’20) – Tulku Orgyen Tobgyal is reported to have apologized to the Dalai Lama after he made a scathing criticism of the latter for giving religious empowerments over the internet, calling them degeneration of the Buddha Dharma and the destruction of the religion. It earned him severe rebuke from the Tibetan public as well as scholarly refutations of his position that empowerments can only be given and received with the master and the disciple being physically in each other’s presence.

The text of the apology letter, said to be dated May 31, does not seem to be publicly available. It is therefore not possible to say conclusively whether he apologized because he realized that he was wrong or for having been advised to do so by his root master, as well as after having been reprimanded for his criticism by spiritual masters he respected.

According to Tibetsun.com May 31, Tulku Orgyen Tobgyal had written that his criticism was aimed towards protecting the practice of tantra and didn’t have any other motive.

“At the advice of my root guru, and scoldings I got from Sakya Trichen Rinpoche and Sakya Trizin, Ratna Vajra Rinpoche, they being my masters, I am withdrawing my recent words, and tendering my apology to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and appeal to him to live a long life,” the report quoted the apology letter as saying.

He was further stated to have written: “Following the suggestions of my masters, I will never again in future criticise online teachings and empowerments.”

The advice to withdraw his statement of criticism was stated to have come from his master Dzongsar Khyentse Jamyang Khyentse Thupten Chokyi Gyatso.

