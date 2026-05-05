OPINION

Commenting on the subject of language, lineage and the survival of Tibetan Buddhism under China’s assimilationist policies, Saurabh Chauhan* explores the impact of Beijing’s new ethnic unity law on Tibetan language, Buddhist transmission, and cultural survival.

There’s a quiet philosophical tension at the heart of all this. Tibetan Buddhism, as far as I could understand, has always understood that truth isn’t something abstract or fixed in ink—it lives in the fragile, ongoing conversation between teacher and student, in the precise words that point beyond words and in the unbroken human thread stretching back more than a thousand years. Language here isn’t just a tool; it’s the very medium through which the mind learns to see its own nature. When that medium is steadily squeezed, when transmission itself is politicized, you’re not merely changing education policy. You’re pulling at the conditions that allow insight to arise at all.

The new Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, passed on March 12 and due to take full effect on July 1, brings this tension into sharper focus. Beijing presents it as a step toward national cohesion and “Chinese-style modernization.” For those who live inside the tradition, it feels heavier—like another formal step in the slow thinning of something essential.

The law isn’t vague about its direction. It pushes hard for one shared sense of “the Chinese nation,” where ethnic differences get respected in theory but must fold into a bigger, state-guided whole. Article 15 is blunt: Mandarin becomes the main language and script for schools and teaching everywhere. Preschoolers get steered toward it early and by the end of compulsory education, kids are supposed to have a solid grasp. Minority languages? They’re allowed, but only as secondary, with clear priority to the “nation’s common language.” No one can stand in the way of spreading it. On the surface, that might sound practical—jobs, integration, all that. But when your entire spiritual and cultural world is tied to classical Tibetan, it hits different.

Let me back up a bit on why the language piece matters so deeply. The big canonical collections—the Kangyur, which holds the Buddha’s own translated words and the Tengyur, packed with Indian and Tibetan commentaries—weren’t thrown together casually. Over centuries, scholars refined Tibetan into this incredibly exact tool for philosophy and practice. Terms like stong pa nyidfor emptiness aren’t just placeholders for “nothingness.” They carry this layered sense of absence mixed with a kind of luminous openness. In Dzogchen teachings, the gap between sems (that everyday, confused mind we all drag around) andrig pa (innate, clear awareness) is the kind of fine distinction that can make or break a practitioner’s path to realization. Madhyamaka logic, with its careful dismantling of extremes, works the same way—it’s not the sort of thing that survives a loose paraphrase without losing its edge.

And it’s bigger than books. Vajrayana practice, the heart of much Tibetan Buddhism, relies on direct human links: the oral “wind” or permission (rlung), the detailed personal guidance (khrid) and the formal empowerments (dbang). These don’t happen in translation. Then you’ve got the terma—hidden treasure teachings revealed later, often in special scripts or tied to cultural contexts that only make sense if you’re fluent in the literary and spoken traditions. When a whole generation of kids gets funneled into Mandarin-heavy boarding schools, sometimes separated from family for long stretches, that natural handover starts to fray.

Reports suggest hundreds of thousands of Tibetan children are in these setups now, where the curriculum tilts hard toward state ideology and the common language. UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues Nicolas Levrat put it starkly in his early 2026 report: the system looks aimed at “erasing the Tibetan language and identity,” blocking the passing down of culture, language and religion across generations. A group of UN experts followed up in April, flagging the law’s vague bans on anything “undermining ethnic unity” as risky for rights to education, culture and belief.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. The law builds on earlier moves, like the 2007 State Religious Affairs Bureau Order No. 5 on managing reincarnations of “living Buddhas.” That one already required government sign-off, stressing that any new tulku had to align with state unity and avoid “feudal privileges.” The 2026 law weaves that control tighter, tying religious life to ethnic unity goals and the broader push for Sinicization. For a tradition where authority flows from genuine spiritual recognition—through signs, community vetting and rigorous tests—having the state as gatekeeper changes everything. It turns lamas from pure lineage holders into figures who, at some level, have to navigate political approval. How do you keep the transcendent part intact when the highest roles need a bureaucratic nod?

On the ground, these policies land hard on real people. Take Palden Yeshi, a 52-year-old monk from Kardze Monastery in eastern Tibet’s Kham region. Back in May 2021, authorities picked him up. For almost five years, his family heard nothing solid—classic enforced disappearance. Then, early this year, they learned he’s serving a six-year sentence in Chushul Prison near Lhasa. The reason? He’d been organizing voluntary Tibetan language classes for local kids during school breaks, reaching hundreds of children. No public charges, but the message is clear: even something as basic as teaching your mother tongue to the next generation gets treated as a threat to security. Cases like his aren’t isolated. The law’s loose language around “undermining unity,” plus the nudge for ordinary citizens to report violations, creates this low-level fear that seeps into daily life. Parents think twice before speaking Tibetan at home. Monks self-censor in teachings. Cultural programs that once felt harmless now carry risk. It’s not dramatic crackdowns every day; it’s the slow hollowing out.

None of this erases the tradition’s remarkable staying power. Tibetan Buddhism has always been a borrower and adapter—pulling in ideas from India, blending with local beliefs, even absorbing elements from Chinese thought—while holding its core. In exile communities across the Himalayas and beyond, it’s thrived in new languages because the foundation stayed rooted in the original texts. The Dalai Lama has spoken about this for years. Back in 2010 talks in Toronto and elsewhere, he stressed that while translations help, the Kangyur and Tengyur open up their fullest depth in Tibetan. He pointed to India’s model of linguistic diversity thriving without tearing the country apart. Preservation, he argued, isn’t about isolation; it’s about keeping something valuable alive for everyone. Millions of Chinese seekers, he noted, have turned to these teachings for inner peace. Yet the coercive, one-way nature of the current policies feels different from any natural evolution. Instead of dialogue, it’s hierarchy: Tibetan elements as optional flavor at best, subordinate to the main narrative.

What worries me most, looking ahead, is the long game. A generation raised with limited access to the linguistic keys could mean practices that continue in form—rituals, chants, festivals—but lose the sharp contemplative rigor underneath. The living lineage, that thread of direct transmission from master to student, risks thinning out. And while Tibetans inside and outside keep resisting in quiet ways—digital archives of texts, home-language efforts, exile schools, international advocacy—the imbalance of power is real. International scrutiny, including those UN interventions, provides some check, but it’s no guarantee.

In the end, this isn’t just a regional story. Tibetan Buddhism has offered the world some of the most precise maps of mind, interdependence and ethical living we’ve got. Concepts around emptiness, awareness and compassion have influenced psychology, philosophy, even science dialogues. Letting it shrink into a managed cultural display—beautiful on the surface, but detached from its depth—would be a shared loss. The Buddhist teaching of interdependence makes that plain: one tradition’s weakening ripples outward.

Beijing insists this law promotes stability and progress for all groups. And sure, economic development in minority areas matters. But when “unity” demands sidelining the very tools that sustain a faith’s integrity, it raises hard questions about what kind of progress we’re talking about. For those watching monasteries empty of young monks, families hesitate over language and teachers like Palden Yeshi pay a price, it doesn’t feel like advancement. It feels like paperwork for something older and irreplaceable slipping away. Defending the language and the spiritual ecosystem it carries isn’t separatism—it’s insisting that human diversity, especially the contemplative kind, still has a place in our crowded world. In that sense, what’s happening on the Tibetan plateau touches all of us who value the full range of ways humanity has found to understand itself.

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* Saurabh Chauhan is a journalist and independent researcher based in Himachal Pradesh. He spent nearly eight years with Hindustan Times, reporting from Shimla, Chandigarh and Lucknow, where he covered a wide range of political, social and environmental issues. His work has also appeared in platforms such as The Print, BBC Hindi, Firstpost and several other publications. Currently working independently, Chauhan is engaged in long-form research and writing. He is authoring a forthcoming book, Prayer Wheels in the Cloud, which explores the future of Tibetan culture, religion and political struggle through the lens of technology and a rapidly changing world.