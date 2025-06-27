Lawmakers celebrate Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday with ‘Tibet Lobby Day’ participants from across the US

(TibetanReview.net, Jun27’25) – A bipartisan coalition of US lawmakers has joined Tibetan-Americans, advocates, and international supporters who had gathered on Capitol Hill to lobby support for Tibet, to celebrate the upcoming 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, reaffirming a shared commitment to compassion, freedom, and human rights for Tibet, said Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) Jun 26.

During the annual Tibet Lobby Day, held this year over Jun 24-25, more than 200 people from 25 states plus the District of Columbia visited more than 100 congressional offices to present their case for US support for Tibet.

This year’s event, the 16th, culminated in a joyous celebration of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday hosted by Congressmen Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Jim McGovern (D-MA) and attended by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Congressman Michael Baumgartner (D-WA).

Other hosts included the Office of Tibet, represented by Representative Namgyal Choedup, and the Capitol Area Tibetan Association. ICT helped to arrange the event which was attended by its Chairman Richard Gere via video.

In his birthday wishes, Congressman Michael McCaul has said, “I remember one other thing [His Holiness] said: ‘I will not be reborn in China. I will be reborn in freedom.’ That’s very profound.”

He also said that when he asked if he harbored any ill will toward the Chinese people, the Dalai Lama replied, “I cannot let negative emotions overtake my soul,” while reminding that the Communist Party of China can take away your land, but they cannot take away your culture or your spirit.

In his statement, Congressman Jim McGovern has admired the Dalai Lama’s leadership in guiding his people through dark times toward a brighter future, adding “His Holiness inspires millions, his teachings on religious tolerance, non-violence, and peace building, and his advocacy for the freedom and dignity of the Tibetan people. Next year, let us celebrate his birthday with him in Lhasa, Tibet.”

Lawmakers celebrate Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday with ‘Tibet Lobby Day’ participants from across the US. (Photo courtesy: ICT)

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has expressed admiration for the strength of the Dalai Lama’s faith and hope, saying, “Hope is the most positive value we can have, or virtue we can respect. Hope, because anything is possible. Sometimes people say to me, where is hope anymore, … I think of His Holiness.”

ICT said several more Members of Congress, unable to attend in person, expressed their support for the Dalai Lama with prepared statements. They were stated to include Senator Jacky Rosen, Representative Joe Wilson, and Senator Todd Young of Indiana.

The event was stated to be a focal point of both the Central Tibetan Administration’s Year of Compassion program and ICT’s Compassion Rising campaign to bring communities worldwide together to reflect on the Dalai Lama’s birthday, allowing advocates, members of Congress, and other DC area supporters to come together to share their stories and experiences.

The Tibet Lobby Day, coordinated by ICT, brings Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters collectively to the US capital to meet with their Senators, Representatives and Congressional staff. It provides a chance for Tibetan-Americans and Tibet supporters to directly engage with their congressional offices and leaders, to share their views, beliefs and hopes and urge for concrete action on Tibet.