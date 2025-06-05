Lawmakers from across countries renew resolve to build solidarity for Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Jun06’25) – Lawmakers from 29 countries, joined by democracy and human rights critiques of the Communist Party of China, have on Jun 4 reiterated their resolve to build a global solidarity for Tibet, counter the Chinese government’s influence, and advance coordinated legislative efforts at their two-day meet in the Japanese parliament building in Tokyo.

For this purpose, the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT) has adopted three key documents: a Tokyo Declaration, a Tokyo Action Plan, and a Resolution Celebrating the Legacy of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on His 90th Birthday.

Those who addressed the event’s second-day agenda on “Building Global Solidarity for Tibet and Countering China’s Influence” have included Wang Dai, Vice Chairman of the Federation for a Democratic China; Afumetto Retepu, Chairman of the Japan Uyghur Association; Olhonud Daichin, Vice Chairman of the Southern Mongolia Congress; Alric Lee, Co-Founder of Lady Liberty Hong Kong; and Lin Hsin Yi, a noted Taiwanese human rights activist.

The event’s item on “Pragmatic Solutions on Tibet: What World Parliaments Can Do” was stated to have been chaired by Els Van Hoof, Member of Parliament, Belgium. Those who spoke under this theme have included Hannes Heide, Member of the European Parliament from Austria and Vice-President of the European Parliamentary Friendship Group for Tibet; Watanabe Shu, Member of the House of Representatives, Japan; and Deputy Vlado Mirosevic Verdugo, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile.

There was also stated to have been a session on “Resolve Tibet Act and the Path Forward”, chaired by Simon O’Connor, former Member of Parliament (New Zealand) and former Co-Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). Those who spoke included Arif Virani, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament (India) and former Convener of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT); and Pavel Žáček, Chairman of the Security Committee and Member of the Chamber of Deputies (Czech Republic).

Video messages from several prominent international leaders have been played, including from MP Vladimir Ledecky, former President Andrej Kiska, and MP Tomas Valasek from Slovakia; MP Nicolas Walder and MP Balthasar Glättli from Switzerland; Fan Yun and Chiu Chih-Wei, both Members of the Legislative Yuan in Taiwan; Ross Greer, Member of the Scottish Parliament; Salvador Caro Cabrera, former Deputy from Mexico; MP Ferenc Gelencser from Hungary; and Senator Dean Smith from Australia.

WPCT’s have been organized since 1994 by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile at venues in various countries with support from the local Tibet support group communities. The aim is to strengthen and coordinate international parliamentary support for the Tibetan cause.

The main objectives are stated to be to galvanize global parliamentary advocacy for the survival of Tibetan identity and culture, raise concerns about human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet, and promote renewed dialogue between the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

(Source: Tibet.net, Jun 5, 2025)