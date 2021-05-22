May already deadliest Covid-19 month for India

(TibetanReview.net, May22’21) – While Covid-19 cases in India now continue to fall steadily, the spread of the infection in May during the second wave was so massive that it became the deadliest month of the pandemic in the country in the first 21 days alone, reported the timesofindia.com May 22.

In the first 21 days in May, India recorded over 71.3 lakh cases, accounting for over 27% of all infections detected since the beginning of the pandemic last year, compared to 69.4 lakh in the whole of the previous month, the report said.

However, as of now, the daily rise in cases has continued to remain below the 3-lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had further fallen to 257,299 while the daily new deaths had slightly declined to 4,194 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 22 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 26,289,290 cases and 295,525 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have improved to reach over 23 million (23,070,365, or 87.76%) while active cases have declined to reach over 2.9 million (2,923,400, or 11.12%). The case fatality rate had stayed at 1.12%

All but five of the 24 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Six states have reported more than 15,000 daily new cases, namely Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal,

Seven other states have reported more than 5,000 daily new cases, namely Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Bihar, and Punjab.

Ten more states have reported more than 1,000 daily new cases, namely, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Puducherry.

And ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 daily new cases, namely, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, and Ladakh.

Thirty states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (1,263), Tamil Nadu (467), Karnataka (353), Delhi (252), Uttar Pradesh (172), Punjab (172), West Bengal (159), Kerala (142), Rajasthan (129), Uttarakhand (116), Haryana (112), Andhra Pradesh (104), Bihar (98), Chattisgarh (96), Assam (81), Madhya Pradesh (79), Gujarat (65), Himachal Pradesh (57), Jharkhand (46), Jammu and Kashmir (43), Goa (30), Odisha (27), Puducherry (26), Telangana (25), Meghalaya (25), Manipur (15), Chandigarh (14), Nagaland (13), Arunachal Pradesh (3), and Sikkim (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths each.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 4,013, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 22. Of the total number of cases, 2388 had recovered, 1,524 were active. A total of 101 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 166 million (166,197,667) and the deaths over 3.44 million (3,444,599), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM.