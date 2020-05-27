Migrant workers’ return sharply increases Covid-19 cases in Indian states

(TibetanReview.net, May27’20) – Though currently having very low Covid-19 caseloads compared to those with the highest numbers, states like Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh have been adding numbers rapidly in the last few days due to return of workers and other from hotspot cities, reported indianexpress.com May 27.

With 6,387 new cases reported during the past 24 hours as of May 27 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), India’s total number of cases touched 151,767 while a total of 170 deaths during the same 24-hour period took the cumulative total to 4,437 deaths, according to the tally of the country’s Ministry of Health.

With a total of 64,426 patients having recovered, the number of actives cases stands at 83,004.

The recovery rate was stated to be around 42.45 per cent of the patients.

India is currently the country with the 10th most number of cases and 15th most number of total deaths from the global pandemic. Compared to the country’s population, these are still low numbers vis-à-vis the worst affected countries.

***

The worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a cumulative total of 54,758 cases after 2,092 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 17,728 (+646) cases, Gujarat with 14,821 (+361) cases, and Delhi with 14,465 (+412) cases. All have reported less new cases during the past 24 hours.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 7,536 (+236), Madhya Pradesh 7,024 (+165), Uttar Pradesh 6,548 (+16), West Bengal 4,009 (+193), Andhra Pradesh 3,171 (+61), Bihar 2,983 (+253), Karnataka 2,283 (+101), Punjab 2,106 (+46), Telangana 1,991 (+71), Jammu & Kashmir 1,759 (+91), Odisha 1,517 (+79), and Haryana 1,305 (+121).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Kerala 963 (+67), Assam 616 (+90), Jharkhand 426 (+49), Uttarakhand 401 (+52), Chattisgarh 361 (+70), Chandigarh 266 (+28), Himachal Pradesh 247 (+24), and Tripura 207 (+13).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Goa 67 (+0), Ladakh, 53 (+1), Puducherry 46 (+5), Manipur 39 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Meghalaya 15 (+2), Nagaland 4 (+1), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (+0), Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 (+0), Sikkim 1 (+0), and Mizoram 1 (+0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,792 (+97), followed by Gujarat 915 (+27), Madhya Pradesh 305 (+5), Delhi 288 (+12), West Bengal 283 (+5), Rajasthan 170 (+3), Uttar Pradesh 170 (+5), Tamil Nadu 127 (+9), Andhra Pradesh 57 (+1), Telangana 57 (+1), Karnataka 44 (+0), Punjab 40 (+0), Jammu & Kashmir 24 (+1), Haryana 17 (+1), Bihar 13 (+0), Odisha 7 (+0), Kerala 6 (+1), Himachal Pradesh 5 (+0), Assam 4 (+0), Jharkhand 4 (+0), Chandigarh 4 (+1), Uttarakhand 4 (+1), and Meghalaya 1 (+0).

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

In Delhi the number of containment zones had again risen to around 90 with the addition of six lanes in northwest district’s Narela, and parts of Kotla Mubarakpur in southeast district, reported timesofindia.com May 26.

As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown neared completion, the Delhi Metro was all geared up to resume services in compliance with the safety norms once the order comes from authorities, the report said.

***

In Himachal Pradesh the doubling of the Covid-19 cases had fallen to 5.9 days from 15.1 at the national level due to a number of people turning up positive after their return from other states.

The recovery rate in the state was 30 compared to 41.6 at the national level, reported tribuneindia.com May 27.

Dharamsala reported three more coronavirus cases, taking Kangra’s district’s count to 62, reported tribuneindia.com May 27.

Hamirpur has the most cases in the state at 78, followed by Kangra (62), Una (31), Solan (20), Chamba (20), Mandi (11), Bilaspur (11), Shimla (9), Kullu (1), and Simaur (4).

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 5.6 million mark to reach 5,604,461 while a total of 350,752 had died as of May 27 at 2:02:17 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 95,557 new cases and 4,244 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,681,418), Brazil (391,222), Russia (370,680), UK (266,599), Spain (236,259), Italy (230,555), France (182,847), Germany (181,293), Turkey (158,762), India (151,876), Iran (139,511), Peru (129,751), Canada (88,093) and China (84,103).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (98,929), UK (37,130), Italy (32,955), France (28,533), Spain (27,117), Brazil (24,512), Belgium (9,334), Germany (8,386), Mexico (8,134), Iran (7,508), Canada (6,753), Netherlands (5,875), China (4,638), Turkey (4,397), and India (4,346).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

By Blogsdna