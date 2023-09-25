Nepal promises China unshakable stance on Tibet and Taiwan, seeks assistance for long list of projects

(TibetanReview.net, Sep24’23) – Visiting China with a plan to request assistance for a long list of development, infrastructure, agricultural, health, education, and other types of projects, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has met with President Xi Jinping on Sep 23 and promised firm and unshakable pro-China stand on Taiwan and Tibet, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

Meeting Xi in Hangzhou, capital city of east China’s Zhejiang Province, Prachanda has said both Taiwan and Tibet are inalienable parts of China’s territory, and Nepal will not allow any force to use its territory to undermine China’s sovereignty and security. He has called this Nepal’s firm and unshakable position.

Hailing Nepal and China as friends and partners who can understand, rely on and support each other, Prachanda has also reiterated Nepal’s firm adherence to the one-China policy.

Xi, in his turn, has noted that the two countries have made progress in Belt and Road cooperation and that the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network has taken shape. He has urged efforts from both sides to promote infrastructure connectivity and expand transit transportation cooperation to help Nepal transform itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked country at an early date.

Xi was in the city for the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games and to hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the event over Sep 22-23.

Also, Xi emphasized the need for both countries to understand and support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns in order to constantly consolidate the political foundation of the countries’ relations, noted China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 24.

During Dahal’s visit, the two countries are expected to reach agreements on some key issues like signing of the long-delayed implementation plan of the Belt and Road Initiative, agreeing on signing of the Nepal-China energy trade agreement, seeking Chinese grant to develop one or two projects under the BRI, and construction of industrial parks, reported the kathmandupost.com Sep 23.

The report said the prime minister was carrying a long wish-list forwarded by various ministries, totalling 30, which he will propose to execute during his meetings with Chinese President Xi and Premier Li Qiang. Among them are stated to be the construction of dry port infrastructure in Korala of Mustang and Kimathanka of Sankhuwasabha, construction of Nepal-China Friendly Park, opening of new border points between Nepal and Chinese ruled Tibet, establishment of Trade Promotion Centre at Chobhar in Kathmandu, signing of the Nepal-China Mutual Recognition Agreement and the building of Anandakuti Bhavan.