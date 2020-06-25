Nepal’s opposition asks China-beholden Prime Minister to recover lost territory

(TibetanReview.net, Jun25’20) – Three members of Nepal’s main opposition party, the Nepali Congress, have tabled a resolution in Parliament, demanding that the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli bring back China-encroached territory by holding dialogue with Beijing, reported oneindia.com Jun 25. China’s ambassador had only recently helped Oli to stay in power by mediating with rivals within his communist coalition who were threatening to unseat him.

In a letter to the secretary, House of Representatives, the opposition said that more than 64 hectares of land of various districts such as Dolakha, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Gorkha and Rasuwa were encroached by China, reported timesnownews.com Jun 25.

“As China has shifted pillar number 35 of Gorkha towards Nepal, Rui village lying in the northern part of Gorkha has been encroached by China and 72 households have now been under Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Similarly, 18 households located at Jiujiu of Darchula districts have been encroached by China,” the letter was quoted as saying.

The allegation are based on a report by the Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry, Nepal, which showed a list of 11 places, of which China had encroached on 10 places comprising about 33 hectares of Nepali land, by diverting the flow of rivers which acted as a natural boundary.

China is also reported to be in occupation of much bigger chunks of Nepali land not included in the government report. The fears being raised in the country is that if left unchecked China will encroach on and annex vast tracts of more land.

In fact, Nepal’s english.khabarhub.com earlier cited Historian Ramesh Dhungel as saying in a report Jun 21, for example, that there were nearly 350 households of Kimathanka that had fallen under the control of Chinese ruled Tibet. He had added that a large chunk of territory that was equal to two days’ walk had gone to Chinese ruled Tibetan side in Mustang alone.