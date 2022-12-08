‘Never Forget Tibet’ film featuring the Dalai Lama premieres in Australia

(TibetanReview.net, Dec08’22) – “Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story,” which first premiered at 800 theatres across the United States and Canada on Mar 31, the 63rd anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s safe arrival in India, made its Australia debut on Dec 7. The feature-length film follows the Dalai Lama as he returns to the Tibetan borderlands for the first time to retrace his remarkable journey and escape into exile in 1959.

The film was shown in theatres across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide on that day and will be released in Perth, Western Australia, and other regions in the coming weeks, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Dec 8.

Directed by Jean-Paul Mertinez and produced by Compassionate Films, UK, the film has the Dalai Lama telling the story of his extraordinary escape from occupied Tibet.

The film also explores themes of world history, spirituality, art, culture and Tibetan Buddhism. In addition to the details of the historic escape, His Holiness imparts messages on the climate crisis and tolerance and calls for a global revolution of love.

At its world premiere on Mar 31, Mertinez had said: “We were so honoured to be granted exclusive interviews with His Holiness, members of the Dalai Lama’s family, the Tibetan community in exile and Friends of Tibet. Combined with animated Tibetan artworks, stories, calligraphy, music, historical photographs, and prayers, the film celebrates Tibetan culture and offers rarely seen insights into Tibetan spirituality. It will be a highly moving and inspirational film for those who care about the future of our global society. I am thrilled Fathom Events have created this unique, unmissable Cinema Event with us for everyone to attend the World Premiere in movie theatres nationwide.”

The movie is inspired by the book “An Officer and His Holiness” by Rani Singh.