Conference on educating the heart and mind celebrates Dalai Lama Nobel Peace Prize anniversary

(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’22) – A two-day conference on ‘SEE Learning: A Worldwide Initiative for Educating the Heart and Mind’ started this morning in the recently inaugurated Dalai Lama Library and Archive located at Dharamshala. The event has been timed to celebrate two important milestones – the 33rd anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Dec 10 and the creation of the Dalai Lama Library and Archive.

The Dalai Lama took part in the conference’s inaugural session and exhaustively spoked about the cultivation and benefits of compassion, reported the Central Tibetan Administration’s Tibet.net website Dec 9. He offered prayers and condolences upon the news of the demise of Gaden Trisur Rizong Rinpoche: the 102nd Ganden Tripa (throne-holder of the Gelug tradition of Tibetan Buddhism) and a tutor to him.

The conference will highlight the progress and impact of the Compassion Center’s programming, including The Compassion Shift Initiative and preview how the initiative will advance a global culture of compassion.

SEE Learning (Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning), an international K-12 education program, is one of the Emory Compassion Center’s two research-based programs, the other being CBCT (Cognitively-Based Compassion Training), a meditation program for adults.

The conference will also feature a session on the Emory-Tibet Science Initiative, a groundbreaking science education program for Tibetan Buddhist monastic institutions.

Emory University’s executive leadership, including President Gregory L Fenves and Vice-President Provost Ravi V Bellamkonda and executive director of the Emory Compassion Center Lobsang Tenzin Negi were among the people who also attended inaugural event.