Yearly program launched to entice talented Chinese to work in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’22) – The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China, Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) on Dec 8 introduced 19 incentive measures aimed at cultivating, attracting, employing, and retaining talents, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Dec 9.

Each year the TAR will select a batch of strategic, leading and young talents, as well as scientific and technological innovation teams, named the “Qomolangma talents,” and provide them with project funding of up to 10 million yuan (about US$1.43 million) and living allowances within a 5-year period.

The report said that under the measures, income subsidies will be provided to talents from outside Tibet and fund subsidies to employers that attract talents from outside Tibet.

The organization department has further said work and life conveniences and preferential services — especially housing support — will also be provided to retain talents.

The report said the measures will also support in-service talents in Tibet who pursue graduate studies, while related departments will coordinate with top universities in China to train doctoral students for Tibet.

Previous articleConference on educating the heart and mind celebrates Dalai Lama Nobel Peace Prize anniversary

