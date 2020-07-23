New daily record takes India’s Covid-19 tally to over 1.2 million

(TibetanReview.net, Jul23’20) – As the global Covid-19 cases surged well past the 15 million mark, India reported yet another record daily new infections, hitting well over 45,000 on Jul 23 morning. Delhi is the only badly hit state which has been continuing to show positive trends, including with its daily number of recoveries being more than the number of new infections over a number of past days.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health shows that there were 45,720 new Covid-19 cases – the highest ever thus far – and 1,129 new deaths – also the highest thus far – during the past 24 hours as of Jul 23 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,238,635 cases and 29,861 deaths.

This was also the eighth consecutive day Covid-19 cases in India increased by more than 30,000.

A total of 782,607, or 63.18 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 426,167.

The daily number of new cases, at 45,720, was substantially more than the daily number of those who recovered at 29,557.

India currently has the third highest total number of Covid-19 cases and, after overtaking Spain, the seventh highest total number of deaths from the pandemic.

The nine worst-hit states with more than 40,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 337,607 cases after 10,576 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 186,492 (↑5,849) cases, Delhi with 126,323 (↑1,227) cases, Karnataka 75,833 (↑4,764), Andhra Pradesh 64,713 (↑6,045), Uttar Pradesh 55,588 (↑2,300), Gujarat with 51,399 (↑1,020) cases, Telangana 49,259 (↑1,554), and West Bengal 49,321 (↑2,291).

There were nine other states with more than 10,000 cases: Rajasthan 32,334 (↑961), Bihar 30,369 (↑1,417), Haryana 28,186 (↑724), Assam 26,772 (↑1,390); Madhya Pradesh 24,842 (↑747); Odisha 19,835 (↑1,078); Jammu & Kashmir 15,711 (↑453), Kerala 15,032 (↑1,038), and Punjab 11,301 (↑412).

Besides, there were ten other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases: Jharkhand 6,485 (↑326), Chattisgarh 5,968 (↑239), Uttarakhand 5,300 (↑451), Goa 4,176 (↑149), Tripura 3,449 (↑118), Puducherry 2,300 (↑121), Manipur 2,060 (↑45), Himachal Pradesh 1,725 (↑61), Ladakh 1,206 (↑8), and Nagaland 1,084 (↑54).

Finally, there were six other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases: Arunachal Pradesh 949 (↑91), Chandigarh 793 (↑42), Meghalaya 514 (↑24) cases, Sikkim 438 (↑108), Mizoram 317 (↑0), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 231 (↑9).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 12,556 (↑280), followed by Delhi 3,719 (↑29), Tamil Nadu 3,144 (↑518), Gujarat 2,224 (↑28), Karnataka 1,519 (↑55), Uttar Pradesh 1,263 (↑34), West Bengal 1,221 (↑39), Andhra Pradesh 823 (↑65), Madhya Pradesh 770 (↑14), Rajasthan 583 (↑6), Telangana 438 (↑9), Haryana 372 (↑8), Jammu & Kashmir 273 (↑10), Punjab 269 (↑6), Bihar 217 (↑0), Odisha 108 (↑5), Assam 64 (↑6), Jharkhand 64 (↑9), Uttarakhand 57 (↑2), Kerala 45 (↑1), Puducherry 31 (↑1), Chattisgarh 29 (↑0), Goa 28 (↑2), Chandigarh 13 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Tripura 9 (↑1), Meghalaya 4 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0), and Ladakh 2 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

***

Delhi has from July 11 reported less than 2000 cases daily, dipping to 954 on Jul 20, while it was around 3,000 before that, the highest ever being 3,947 on Jun 23.

The number of active cases on Jul 22 was 14,594, down from 15,288, the previous day.

A total of 12,133 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients were stated to be vacant in hospitals on Jul 22.

The number of containment zones stood at 693.

***

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 23 showed a total of 66 (↑1) cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 7 were active while 74 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 14.71 million mark to reach 15,239,805 while a total of 623,658 had died as of Jul 23 at 02:05:05 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were thus 280,774 new cases and 6,894 new deaths during the past 25 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,970,908), Brazil (2,227,514), India (1,238,798), Russia (793,720), South Africa (394,948), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (334,683), UK (297,952), … China (85,906).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (143,190), Brazil (82,771), the UK (45,586), Mexico (41,190), Italy (35,082), France (30,175), India (29,861), Spain (28,426) … China (4,648).

