New U-Tsang member of exile Tibetan parliament sworn in

(TibetanReview.net, Feb02’22) – Ms Tenzin Choezin has on Feb 2 taken her oath of office as an U-Tsang member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE). It followed the resignation earlier in the day of Mr Dhondup Tashi following his election as the Tibetan settlement Officer in Ladakh.

Ms Tenzin Choezin had won the highest number of votes among the losing U-Tsang candidates during the last election with the requisite high number of votes to avoid a bye-election.

Each of the three traditional provinces of Tibet have 10 seats In the TPiE, while the four major Tibetan Buddhist sects and Tibet’s pre-Buddhist Bon religion have two seats each. Besides, Tibetans living outside the Indian Subcontinent have a total of five non-parochial, geographically defined constituency seats in the 45-seat TPiE. The Jonang Tibetan Buddhist sect, though recognized, continues to be without representation in the TPiE.

Ms Tenzin Choezin, 29, took her oath from the Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel in the presence of the standing committee members of the 17th TPiE.

She is a BA English Literature from Madras Christian College, Chennai, and an MA English Literature from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

She was previously the Head Consultant at the Tibetan Career Center, a unit of the Youth Empowerment Support, Department of Home, Central Tibetan Administration, and is currently the Executive Director of Active Nonviolence Education Center (ANEC), Dharamsala.