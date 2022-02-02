15.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, February 3, 2022
spot_img
Outside TibetDharamsala

New U-Tsang member of exile Tibetan parliament sworn in

1
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Feb02’22) – Ms Tenzin Choezin has on Feb 2 taken her oath of office as an U-Tsang member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE). It followed the resignation earlier in the day of Mr Dhondup Tashi following his election as the Tibetan settlement Officer in Ladakh.

Ms Tenzin Choezin had won the highest number of votes among the losing U-Tsang candidates during the last election with the requisite high number of votes to avoid a bye-election.

Each of the three traditional provinces of Tibet have 10 seats In the TPiE, while the four major Tibetan Buddhist sects and Tibet’s pre-Buddhist Bon religion have two seats each. Besides, Tibetans living outside the Indian Subcontinent have a total of five non-parochial, geographically defined constituency seats in the 45-seat TPiE. The Jonang Tibetan Buddhist sect, though recognized, continues to be without representation in the TPiE.

Ms Tenzin Choezin, 29, took her oath from the Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel in the presence of the standing committee members of the 17th TPiE.

She is a BA English Literature from Madras Christian College, Chennai, and an MA English Literature from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

She was previously the Head Consultant at the Tibetan Career Center, a unit of the Youth Empowerment Support, Department of Home, Central Tibetan Administration, and is currently the Executive Director of Active Nonviolence Education Center (ANEC), Dharamsala.

Previous articleChina building Beijing Winter Olympics success on ruins of quashed dissent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,222FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Upholding Freedom of Conscience and Belief

(TibetanReview.net, Nov27’21) As the world marked on Nov 25 the 40th anniversary of the UN Declaration on the Elimination...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Appeasement no antidote to venomous innuendoes: Condemning Monlam Tharchin’s recent statement

Luna L.H.* condemns allegations of political intrigue made against a Dhomey member by Chithue Monlam Tharchin for insidiously implicating...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.