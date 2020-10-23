You are here: Home » Outside Tibet » Gov't & Leaders on Tibet » New US Senate resolution bill condemns China on Dalai Lama, other Tibet issues

New US Senate resolution bill condemns China on Dalai Lama, other Tibet issues

October 23, 2020 9:19 pm0 commentsViews: 390

US Congress.

(TibetanReview.net, Oct23’20) – A draft resolution has been introduced in the US Senate, “condemning the Chinese Communist Party’s use of forced labor and other coercive measures to destroy religious freedom in Tibet.” It was introduced by Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri, cosponsored by 10 other Senators, said the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Oct 23.

Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri.

The draft resolution, whose date is not mentioned, was stated to condemn CCP interference of Tibetan Buddhism, particularly in the case of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. It is also stated to condemn CCP-imposed forced labor and to call on US companies to divest from companies that were involved in Tibetan forced labor programs.

The draft resolution was also stated to call on the US government to proactively support the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2002, and to urge all nations to stand against the “Party’s hegemonic agenda.”

More senators were reportedly expected to co-sponsor the draft resolution in the next few weeks.

Sikyong Lobsang Sangay of the CTA was stated to have met with Senator Hawley during his visit to the DC in Nov 2019. 

