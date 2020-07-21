Nine Indian states have over 40,000 Covid-19 cases; Delhi may have crossed the peak

(TibetanReview.net, Jul21’20) – As guarded optimism surrounds at least three vaccines expected to be release around the end of this year, the China-unleashed Covid-19 pandemic appears to be losing no time to infect as many people as it could until then. The World Health Organization has been reporting record numbers of daily new infections over the past several days, with India being no exception.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health shows that there were 37,148 new Covid-19 cases and 587 new deaths in the country over the past 24 hours as of Jul 21 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,155,191 cases and 28,084 deaths.

This was the six consecutive day Covid-19 cases in India had increased by more than 30,000.

A total of 724,578, or 62.72 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 402,529.

The daily number of new cases, at 37,148, was substantially more than the daily number of those who recovered at 24,491.

India currently has the third highest total number of Covid-19 cases and the eighth highest total number of deaths from the pandemic.

The nine worst-hit states with more than 40,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 318,695 cases after 8,240 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 175,678 (↑4,985) cases, Delhi with 123,747 (↑954) cases, Karnataka 67,420 (↑3,648), Andhra Pradesh 53,724 (↑4,074), Uttar Pradesh 51,160 (↑1,913), Gujarat with 49,353 (↑998) cases, Telangana 46,274 (↑1,198), and West Bengal 44,769 (↑2,282).

There were nine other states with more than 10,000 cases: Rajasthan 30,390 (↑956), Bihar 27,646 (↑1,077), Haryana 26,858 (↑694), Assam 25,382 (↑1,383); Madhya Pradesh 23,310 (↑710); Odisha 18,110 (↑673); Jammu & Kashmir 14,650 (↑751), Kerala 13,274 (↑794), and Punjab 10,510 (↑410).

Besides, there were ten other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases: Jharkhand 5,756 (↑221), Chattisgarh 5,561 (↑154), Uttarakhand 4,642 (↑127), Goa 3,853 (↑196), Tripura 3,079 (↑201), Puducherry 2,092 (↑93), Manipur 1,925 (↑14), Himachal Pradesh 1,631 (↑148), Ladakh 1,195 (↑17), and Nagaland 1,021 (↑33).

Finally, there were six other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases: Arunachal Pradesh 790 (↑50), Chandigarh 737 (↑20), Meghalaya 466 (↑16) cases, Sikkim 305 (↑22), Mizoram 297 (↑13), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 207 (↑4).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 12,030 (↑176), followed by Delhi 3,663 (↑35), Tamil Nadu 2,551 (↑70), Gujarat 2,162 (↑20), Karnataka 1,403 (↑72), Uttar Pradesh 1,192 (↑46), West Bengal 1,147 (↑35), Madhya Pradesh 738 (↑17), Andhra Pradesh 696 (↑54), Rajasthan 568 (↑9), Telangana 422 (↑7), Haryana 355 (↑6), Punjab 262 (↑8), Jammu & Kashmir 254 (↑10), Bihar 217 (↑0), Odisha 97 (↑6), Assam 58 (↑1), Uttarakhand 55 (↑3), Jharkhand 53 (↑4), Kerala 43 (↑1), Puducherry 29 (↑1), Chattisgarh 25 (↑1), Goa 23 (↑1), Chandigarh 12 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Tripura 7 (↑2), Meghalaya 4 (↑2), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0), and Ladakh 2 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Delhi has seen big drop in cases and for the first time since May 27, less than 1000 cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, noted zeenews.india.com Jul 20. For nine days before that, fresh cases were reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively.

The capital’s infection rate now stands below 6 per cent while the recovery rate is around 83.99 per cent and the death rate is at 2.95 per cent, said another zeenews.india.com report Jul 20.

AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is part of the core team monitoring the pandemic in India, has told The Indian Express Jul 21 that data from the national capital suggests that the Covid curve is flattening in Delhi and the national capial “may have crossed the peak”.

“If you look at the data from Delhi, it does suggest that we seem to have flattened the curve and, maybe, are showing a downward trend. So, it is possible that we have crossed the peak as far as Delhi is concerned. But, considering the trend in other cities and even in the US, having crossed the peak doesn’t mean that you can let your guard down. We still need to be very careful. If you start decreasing social distancing and mask-wearing, there can be a resurgence of cases and you may have another spike,” Guleria has said.

A serological survey carried out between Jun 27 and Jul 10 was reported to show that 23.48 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had developed IgG (Immunoglobulin G) antibodies, indicating they had been exposed to the coronavirus.

This means that that a large population in the national capital is still susceptible to the disease since only a very small proportion have been infected.

“A significant proportion of the population is still vulnerable. Therefore, containment measures need to continue with the same rigour. Non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face masks and covers, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoidance of crowded places must be followed strictly,” tribuneindia.com Jul 21 quoted city’s health ministry as saying.

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 21 showed a total of 65 (↑4) cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 9 were active while 54 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 14.71 million mark to reach 14,714,500 while a total of 610,149 had died as of Jul 21 at 02:04:43 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were thus 205,608 new cases and 3,943 new deaths during the past 25 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,830,926), Brazil (2,118,646), India (1,155,338), Russia (782,040), South Africa (373,628), Peru (353,590), Mexico (349,396), Chile (330,930), UK (296,944), … China (85,314).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (140,909), Brazil (80,120), the UK (45,397), Mexico (39,485), Italy (35,058), France (30,180), Spain (28,422), India (28,082) … China (4,644).

