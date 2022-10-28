North America Tibetans enabled to pay their Chatrel contributions online

(TibetanReview.net, Oct28’22) – Having been enabled to pay their annual contributions towards the running of their exile administration at Dharamshala, India, from May last year, Tibetans living in North America under the purview of the Office of Tibet, Washington, DC, have now been invited to avail this facility as an option.

The office of Tibet North America urges everyone under its jurisdiction to opt for online Chatrel contribution, said the Central Tibetan Administration in an announcement on its Tibet.net website Oct 27.

The facility to make online payment has been a longstanding request from many Tibetans and has been initially launched in North America as a pilot project.

Those opting to pay their contributions online are invited to log onto the website https://chatrel.net/Login or download the iOS App or Android App named “Chatrel” from the App Store or Play Store respectively and login there.

The Chatrel contribution transactions are stated to be SSL secured safe and carried out via PayPal.

Users are asked to open a Gmail account, if they don’t have one, and link it to their Green Book ID. This can be done by clicking a link and filling a form that will come up. This will be part of the authentication process and users also need to enter their date of birth for this purpose.

The website or the apps have a “Self Chatrel” screen, which shows the user’s pending dues for the purpose of enabling them to pay their Chatrel contributions. Users do not need to have a PayPal account for making online payment with their credit or debit cards.

Users can also make online payment for as many other people as they like on the “Friends & Family” screen.

The receipts will be emailed to the registered gmail ID.

Users are advised to print the Chatrel receipt and visit their concerned local Tibetan association to get their Greenbooks manually updated. There is no time limit within which this manual Greenbook update needs to be done.

However, Tibetans can continue to pay their contributions personally by visiting their concerned local Tibetan association.