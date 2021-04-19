North-South America members of Tibetan Parliament in Exile election results announced

(TibetanReview.net, Apr19’21) – In the first official announcement of its kind made on Apr 18 by the Tibetan Regional Election Commission of North America, former Speaker Mr Penpa Tsering has officially won the North America poll in the election of the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for which voting was held on Apr 11. Also Mr Tenzing Jigme, former President of Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), and Mr Thondup Tsering, former President of the Regional Tibetan Association of Western Massachusetts, have been announced as the winners of the election as members from North-South America to the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE).

These results will form part of the overall announcement of results to be made by the Election Commission of the CTA at Dharamshala, India, on May 14 in the case of the Sikyong election and from May 14 to 28 in the case of the TPiE election.

Mr Penpa Tsering, former Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE).

The announcement of the Sikyong election results were made by Mr Ngodup Tsering, the CTA Representative at the Office of Tibet, Washington, DC, in his capacity as the North America Regional Election Commissioner. He announced that Penpa Tsering had won the Sikyong poll with 6,104 votes against Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang’s 5,747.

Their results will be added to the results from the polls held in some 24 other countries. Unofficial tallies show that Penpa Tsering has already won this election by a total of more than 5,000 votes.

The parliament election results were announced by Mr Tashi Dhondup, secretary at the Office of Tibet, serving as one of the two assistant regional election commissioners. He announced that Mr Tenzing Jigme had won a total of 6,152 votes and Mr Thondup Tsering a total of 5,419 votes for the two seats in the TPiE for Tibetans in North-South America. Godrug Kelsang Phuntsok from Portland, also a former TYC President, came a close third with a total of 5,198 votes.

Their results are final, subject to confirmation by the Tibetan Election Commission with the other results on or after May 14.