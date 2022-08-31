Sikyong Penpa Tsering pushes for EU representative for Tibet in Czech meeting

(TibetanReview.net, Aug31’22) – Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the executive head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), on Aug 30 met with representatives of the Czech Senate in Prague and discussed the possibility of creating an EU representative for questions related to Chinese occupied Tibet, reported english.radio.cz, citing the Czech News Agency.

The report cited Deputy Senate Speaker Jiří Oberfalzer as saying after the meeting that the main point of discussion was the possibility of creating an EU representative for questions related to Chinese occupied Tibet.

The report said the talks between the senators and the Tibetan Sikyong also touched on a planned conference on Tibet that should be organised during Czechia’s EU presidency. The Czech Republic holds its current presidency of the European Council from Jul 1 to Dec 31, 2022.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering is in Prague mainly to take part in the Forum 2000 conference which takes place from Aug 31 to Sep 2. The Forum was an initiative of the currently democratic Czech Republic’s late first President Vaclav Havel, a friend of HH the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader and a fellow-Nobel Peace laureate.

While in Prague, the Sikyong, on Aug 28, presided over a day-long Europe Strategy meeting of the CTA. The meeting was jointly organised by the Permanent Strategy Committee of the current, 16th Kashag (cabinet) of the CTA and the Tibet Bureau-Geneva.

Those who took part in it were stated to include Representatives and staff from the Offices of Tibet in Brussels and London, from the Tibet Bureau Geneva, and the Bureau of HH the Dalai Lama New Delhi, along with members of the CTA’s Permanent Strategy Committee.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and the Founder of Czechs Support Tibet Martin Bursik, Director of the Czech-based think tank Sinopsis Dr Martin Hala, Director of Forum 2000 Jakup Klepal, Board Member of Italia-Tibet Association Dr Gunther Cologna as well as ICT-Europe Executive Director Wangpo Tethong and Vincent Metten from ICT-Brussels were stated to have spoken at the meeting.