With 489 high risk areas, TAR reported over 35% of daily new Covid cases in PRC on Aug 31

(TibetanReview.net, Sep01’22) – Six prefectures or prefecture-level cities in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) are now free of the community level transmission of the virus that causes the Covid-19 pandemic infection, while the seventh, capital Lhasa, is basically free of such transmission, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 1. However, the region still reported the highest daily new infections among all the provincial level regions in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Aug 31 by a huge margin.

Shigatse City has announced Aug 31 that it had reached zero Covid-19 transmission at the community level, while a similar announcement was made for Nyingchi, Chamdo, Nagchu, Lhokha and Ngari on Aug 28.

Nevertheless, TAR has reported a total of 674 cases on Aug 31 (compared to 917 the day before, 694 before that), out of the PRC’s total of 1,903 cases on the same day (compared to 1,675 the day before, and 1,717 before that).

Besides, TAR accounted for 53 of the PRC’s 307 new locally transmitted cases on Aug 31, and 621 of the PRC’s 1,596 asymptomatic cases that day.

The region had 489 areas designated as high-risk for Covid-19 and 158 as medium-risk, the report said.

Sichuan Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 221 daily new cases (compared to 271 the day before) on Aug 31, of which 132 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases. The province has reported the highest daily new locally transmitted cases for the fourth day running. While it is not clear how many of the cases were detected in the Tibetan areas, the province has reported the second highest daily new cases in the PRC for the fourth day running.

Qinghai, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had a total of 216 daily new cases (including 4 locally transmitted cases), on Aug 31 (compared to 93 the day before). Qinghai has again reported the third highest total number of daily new cases in the PRC on Aug 31.

Gansu Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported 57 daily new cases (including 1 locally transmitted case) on Aug 31, compared to a total of 42 cases the day before.

No case has been reported from Yunnan province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, for the third day, on Aug 31.

Other PRC provinces with high level of daily new infections on Aug 30 included Heilongjiang (9 locally transmitted cases + 230 asymptomatic cases), Liaoning (9+109), Hainan (24 +67), Guangdong (40+34), Henan (1+59), and Hebei (0+45), and Tianjin (5+29).