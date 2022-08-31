TAR accounted for nearly 43% of daily new Covid-19 cases in PRC on Aug 30

(TibetanReview.net, Aug31’22) – Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) accounted for nearly 43% of the total daily new Covid-19 cases detected across the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Aug 30 – or over 48% if those from Qinghai Province were included – reported by China’s National Health Commission today and cited by the official Xinhua news agency.

The PRC has reported a total of 1,675 daily new cases on Aug 30 (compared to 1,717 the day before, and 1,556 before that), of which 349 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases and 1,326 symptomless.

The TAR has reported a total of 719 cases (compared 694 the day before, and 594 before that) on Aug 30, of which 45 were stated to be locally transmitted cases.

Sichuan Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 271 daily new cases (comparted to 276 the day before) on Aug 30, of which 164 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases. The province has reported the highest daily new locally transmitted cases for the third day running. While it is not clear how many of the cases were detected in the Tibetan areas, the province has reported the second highest total number of daily new cases in the PRC for the third day running.

Qinghai, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had a total of 93 cases (including 9 locally transmitted cases), on Aug 30 (compared to 105 the day before). Qinghai has again reported the third highest total number of daily new cases in the PRC on Aug 30.

Gansu Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported 42 daily new cases (including 1 locally transmitted case) on Aug 30, compared to a total of 37 cases the day before.

No case has been reported from Yunnan province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, for the second day, on Aug 30.

Other PRC provinces with high level of daily new infections on Aug 30 included Heilongjiang (13 locally transmitted cases + 69 asymptomatic cases), Liaoning (5+71), Hainan (36 +29), and Tianjin (19+38).