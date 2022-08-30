Covid-19 numbers keep rising in TAR, PRC’s worst-hit, as solid progress claimed for reaching zero transmission

(TibetanReview.net, Aug30’22) – Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has not only been reporting the highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the People’s Republic of Chinas (PRC) over the last several days but also cases have been rising sharply. And this is despite the fact that five prefecture-level cities in the TAR, namely Nyingchi, Chamdo, Nagchu, Lhokha, and Ngari, were stated to have realized zero Covid-19 transmission status at the community level as of 4 pm on Aug 28.

Besides, Tibet’s capital Lhasa has essentially cut off the community transmission of Covid-19, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 29, citing local authorities. All new cases have been detected in high-risk areas, at designated quarantine sites, or among people under closed management, the report said.

Transmission at the community level has been basically cut off in 16 counties of Shigatse City as well, as the regional government announced solid progress in reaching zero Covid-19 transmission at the community level, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 30.

On Aug 29, China detected a total of 1,717 cases across the PRC (compared to 1,556 the day before, and 1,294 before that), including 349 locally transmitted cases, reported Xinhua, citing the National Health Commission’s briefing today.

The TAR continues to lead all the provincial-level regions in the PRC for the total number of daily new Covid-19 infections with increasing margins. It reported a total of 694 daily new cases on Aug 29 (compared to 594 the day before, and 503 before that), including 49 locally transmitted cases, the second highest in the PRC after Sichuan.

Sichuan Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 276 daily new cases (comparted to 248 the day before) on Aug 29, of which 167 were stated to be new locally transmitted cases. The province has reported the highest daily new locally transmitted cases for the second day running. While it is not clear how many of these cases were detected in the Tibetan areas, the province has reported the second highest total number of daily new cases in the PRC for the second day running.

Qinghai, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had a total of 105 cases (including 2 locally transmitted cases), on Aug 29 (compared to 79 the day before). Qinghai has reported the third highest total number of day new cases in the PRC on Aug 29.

Gansu Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported 37 daily new cases (including 2 locally transmitted cases) on Aug 29, compared to a total of 30 cases the day before.

No case has been reported from Yunnan province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, on Aug 29, compared to 2 the day before.

Other PRC provinces with high level of daily new infections on Aug 29 included Hainan (37 locally transmitted cases +55 asymptomatic cases), Heilongjiang (8+66), Xinjiang (14+40), Liaoning (2+50), and Tianjin (8+43).