Online outcry over China’s arrest of Tibetan writer

(TibetanReview.net, Dec05’20) – Chinese police in the traditionally Tibetan area in today’s Qinghai Province have arrested on Dec 2 a popular Tibetan writer and poet for expressing concern about Tibetan language and culture which he had posted online, resulting in an online outcry. The Chinese police had been monitoring his activities for signs of political dissent over a long period of time, the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Dec 4 cited local sources as saying.

The report said the victim, 46-year-old Gendun Lhundrup, was formerly a monk at Rongwo monastery in Rebgong (Chinese: Tongren) County of Malho (Huangnan) Prefecture. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

The report said his arrest was being widely discussed on social media, with many criticizing the Chinese government for his detention.

He was said to have been detained several times in the past.

His literary output, which focused on Tibetan culture, was said to have been well-received in Tibet as well as among the Tibetan community in exile.

Just recently in Oct 2020, Lhundrup was stated to have released an anthology of poems called Khorwa.

He was stated to have posted his writings on the website Waseng-drak, explaining why writers and artists required freedom to express their thoughts and emotions without restriction.