Over 1.14 million Chinese tourist in Tibet in first 4 days of China’s national Day holiday

(TibetanReview.net, Oct06’20) – Tibet Autonomous Region, the western half of Tibet proper, received over 1.14 million Chinese tourists during the first four days of China’s National Day holiday, an increase of more than 10 per cent year-on-year, reported China’s official news.cgtn.com Oct 5, citing the local tourism department.

China celebrates a week-long National Day holiday from the anniversary of the establishment of its communist Party rule on Oct 1, with this year marking the 71st of the 1949 historic event.

The iconic Potala Palace in Lhasa was full of festive atmosphere during the holiday and it set a limit of 5,000 visitors per day due to coronavirus control and prevention measures, the report said.

With this year’s National Day holiday having been extended to eight days, from Oct 1 to 8, as it coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, people across the country are taking advantage of the longer than usual holiday to travel, the report said.

Most of the Chinese travelled within the People’s Republic of China this year due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in other countries. The pandemic initially broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and rapidly spreads to other countries in the following weeks.

By Blogsdna