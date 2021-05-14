29.7 C
New Delhi
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Penpa Tsering declared elected as Sikyong amid doubts about his timely swearing in

(TibetanReview.net, May14’21) – The Election Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has announced May 14 that Mr Penpa Tsering, former Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE), has won election as the President of the CTA. Also announced was the results of the election to the 45-member, 17th TPiE.

The announcement made by the Chief Tibetan Election Commissioner Mr Wangdu Tsering Pesur shows that Mr Penpa Tsering won election as the Sikyong of the CTA by a margin of 5,417 votes, having polled 34,324 votes against Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang’s 28,907.

It remains unclear, however, whether Mr Penpa Tsering will be able to take office on May 26 as scheduled. This is because during its Mar 2021 session, the TPiE removed the entire panel of justice commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC) whose Chief Justice Commissioner has to administer the oath of office.

The removal was patently illegal and but there is no way to hold the TPiE accountable for it. The TPiE is looking to appoint new justice commissioners during a May 20 special session, but its viability in the face of the worsening Covid-19 situation as well as legality remains questionable. Even so, the new justice commissioners, if elected, won’t be able to take office since there is no incumbent chief justice commissioner to swear them in.

It remains to be seen how the TPiE will tiptoes around this technical hitch, possibly with a Charter amendment.

Outgoing Sikyong Lobsang Sangay has already made it clear that if Penpa Tsering cannot take office, the Charter requires him to continue to remain in office.

While Sikyong Lobsang Sangay’s second and final five-year term ends on May 26, the five-year term of the 16th TPiE ends on May 31. And the technical problem for the swearing in the members of the 17th TPiE remains the same.

Apart from around 50 percent of the members of the 17th TPiE being new, 9 are women, all in the provincial seats. There is no nun elected for any of the 10 religious or other seats.

A total of 83,080 eligible Tibetans had registered to vote, making for a voter turnout of about 77%.

The results in vote numbers:

SIKYONG

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Penpa Tsering34,324
2.Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang28,907

17th TIBETAN PARLIAMENT IN EXILE

U-Tsang

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Dolma Tsering14,748
2.Dawa Phunkyi14,402
3.Migyur Dorjee10,867
4.Ngodup Dorjee10,770
5.Lobsang Gyatso Sithar10,486
6.Tsering Yangchen10,395
7.Dhondup Tashi10,108
8.Rigzin Lhundup10,011
9.Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar8,047
10.Dawa Tsering7,793

Dotoe

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Dorjee Tsetan8,842
2.Aukatsang Youdon8,180
3.Juchen Kunchok Choedon6,186
4.Tenzin Jigdal6,032
5.Serta Tsultrim5,748
6.Choephel Thupten5,719
7.Tsering Dolma5,744
8.Gyaldhing Phurbu Dorjee4,952
9.Kunchok Yarphel4,704
10.Wangdue Dorjee4,593

Domey

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Pema Tso1,717
2.Dhondup Tashi1,451
3.Tsering Lhamo1,439
4.Tashi Dhondup1,296
5.Ratsa Sonam Norbu1,214
6.Karma Gelek1,211
7.Yeshi Dolma1,194
8.Lobsang Thupten1,091
9.Geshe Gangri1,082
10.Choedak Gyatso1,017

Nyingma

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Khenpo Sonam Tenphel637
2.Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin505

Kagyu

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Kunga Sotop364
2.Tenpa Yarphel316

Sakya

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Lophon Thupten Gyaltsen276
2.Khenpo Khatak Ngodup Sonam224

Gelug

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Gowo Lobsang Phendey3,726
2.Atuk Tsetan 3,369

Bon

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Geshe Adhong Rinzin Gyaltsen119
2.Geshe Monlam Tharchin118

North America

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Tenzin Jigme6,152
2.Dhondup Tsering5,419

Europe

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Thupten Wangchen4,944
2.Thupten Gyatso2,884

Australasia

S/NONAMEVOTES
1.Doring Tenzin Phuntsok739

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
