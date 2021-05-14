Penpa Tsering declared elected as Sikyong amid doubts about his timely swearing in

(TibetanReview.net, May14’21) – The Election Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has announced May 14 that Mr Penpa Tsering, former Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE), has won election as the President of the CTA. Also announced was the results of the election to the 45-member, 17th TPiE.

The announcement made by the Chief Tibetan Election Commissioner Mr Wangdu Tsering Pesur shows that Mr Penpa Tsering won election as the Sikyong of the CTA by a margin of 5,417 votes, having polled 34,324 votes against Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang’s 28,907.

It remains unclear, however, whether Mr Penpa Tsering will be able to take office on May 26 as scheduled. This is because during its Mar 2021 session, the TPiE removed the entire panel of justice commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC) whose Chief Justice Commissioner has to administer the oath of office.

The removal was patently illegal and but there is no way to hold the TPiE accountable for it. The TPiE is looking to appoint new justice commissioners during a May 20 special session, but its viability in the face of the worsening Covid-19 situation as well as legality remains questionable. Even so, the new justice commissioners, if elected, won’t be able to take office since there is no incumbent chief justice commissioner to swear them in.

It remains to be seen how the TPiE will tiptoes around this technical hitch, possibly with a Charter amendment.

Outgoing Sikyong Lobsang Sangay has already made it clear that if Penpa Tsering cannot take office, the Charter requires him to continue to remain in office.

While Sikyong Lobsang Sangay’s second and final five-year term ends on May 26, the five-year term of the 16th TPiE ends on May 31. And the technical problem for the swearing in the members of the 17th TPiE remains the same.

Apart from around 50 percent of the members of the 17th TPiE being new, 9 are women, all in the provincial seats. There is no nun elected for any of the 10 religious or other seats.

A total of 83,080 eligible Tibetans had registered to vote, making for a voter turnout of about 77%.

The results in vote numbers:

SIKYONG

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Penpa Tsering 34,324 2. Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang 28,907

17th TIBETAN PARLIAMENT IN EXILE

U-Tsang

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Dolma Tsering 14,748 2. Dawa Phunkyi 14,402 3. Migyur Dorjee 10,867 4. Ngodup Dorjee 10,770 5. Lobsang Gyatso Sithar 10,486 6. Tsering Yangchen 10,395 7. Dhondup Tashi 10,108 8. Rigzin Lhundup 10,011 9. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar 8,047 10. Dawa Tsering 7,793

Dotoe

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Dorjee Tsetan 8,842 2. Aukatsang Youdon 8,180 3. Juchen Kunchok Choedon 6,186 4. Tenzin Jigdal 6,032 5. Serta Tsultrim 5,748 6. Choephel Thupten 5,719 7. Tsering Dolma 5,744 8. Gyaldhing Phurbu Dorjee 4,952 9. Kunchok Yarphel 4,704 10. Wangdue Dorjee 4,593

Domey

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Pema Tso 1,717 2. Dhondup Tashi 1,451 3. Tsering Lhamo 1,439 4. Tashi Dhondup 1,296 5. Ratsa Sonam Norbu 1,214 6. Karma Gelek 1,211 7. Yeshi Dolma 1,194 8. Lobsang Thupten 1,091 9. Geshe Gangri 1,082 10. Choedak Gyatso 1,017

Nyingma

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel 637 2. Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin 505

Kagyu

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Kunga Sotop 364 2. Tenpa Yarphel 316

Sakya

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Lophon Thupten Gyaltsen 276 2. Khenpo Khatak Ngodup Sonam 224

Gelug

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Gowo Lobsang Phendey 3,726 2. Atuk Tsetan 3,369

Bon

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Geshe Adhong Rinzin Gyaltsen 119 2. Geshe Monlam Tharchin 118

North America

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Tenzin Jigme 6,152 2. Dhondup Tsering 5,419

Europe

S/NO NAME VOTES 1. Thupten Wangchen 4,944 2. Thupten Gyatso 2,884

Australasia