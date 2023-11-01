22.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
spot_img
Tibet News

Potala entry made free for tourists during winter months

87
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov01’23) – After limiting the daily number of tourists allowed to enter the Potala Palace to 7,000 or so through much of the year due to the fragility of its ancient architecture, China has now opened it to the public free of charge from Nov 1 until Mar 15 of 2024 in order to promote winter tourism.

Iconic tourist destinations in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), such as Potala Palace, will be open to the public free of charge during this period, as a part of the region’s winter tourism promotion, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Nov 1.

The report cited the regional tourism development department as saying that during the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in TAR will be open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites.

China has a tourist-rating classification system that rates tourist attractions from 1A to 5A based on their overall tourism quality, the report noted.

The report also said that during the winter months, hotels, restaurants, passenger transport services and airlines will offer off-season prices.

The local authorities were state to have planned to give incentives or subsidies to travel agencies, tourism and transport enterprises and airlines for serving travel routes in and out of TAR.

The region was stated to have received 49.67 million domestic and overseas visitors in the first three quarters of this year, up 67.4% year-on-year.

And the region’s tourism revenue was stated to have surged 46.2% from a year earlier to about 59.4 billion yuan (about $8.1 billion) during the period.

Previous articleTibetan lives being devastated in China’s scramble for territory’s rich lithium reserves

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,105FollowersFollow
9,932FollowersFollow

Opinions

Letterstibetanreview -

Please, let Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche have peace in his retirement

(TibetanReview.net, Sep29’23) The Tibetan Parliament in Exile session that ended in Dharamshala on Sep 28 after sitting for just three...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.