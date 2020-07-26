Prime Minister Modi urges vigilance as India’s Covid-19 cases surge close to 1.4 million

(TibetanReview.net, Jul26’20) – Covid-19 is spreading faster and its threat is high as ever, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat Jul 26. He called on people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

He said, “Today, Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most of the other countries. We managed to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant.”

The prime minister’s remarks came as India reported yet another high number of new infections over the past 24 hours.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health shows that there were 48,661 new cases and 705 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of Jul 26 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,385,522 cases and 32,063 deaths.

A total of 885,577, or at 63.92 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 467,882.

This is the fourth consecutive day the number of cases increased by more than 45,000.

The daily number of new cases, at 48,661, was more than the daily number of those who recovered at 36,145.

India is currently the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, and sixth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil, the UK, Mexico, and Italy.

The nine worst-hit states with more than 50,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 366,368 cases after 9251 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 206,737 (↑6988) cases, Delhi with 129,531 (↑1142) cases, Karnataka 90,942 (↑5072), Andhra Pradesh 88,671 (↑7813), Uttar Pradesh 63,742 (↑2971), West Bengal 56,377 (↑2404), Gujarat with 54,626 (↑1081) cases, and Telangana 52,466 (↑figure not provided).

There were nine other states with more than 10,000 cases: Bihar 36,604 (↑2678), Rajasthan 35,298 (↑1120), Assam 31,086 (↑1165); Haryana 30,538 (↑783), Madhya Pradesh 26,926 (↑716); Odisha 24,013 (↑1,320); Kerala 18,098 (↑1103), Jammu & Kashmir 17,305 (↑523), and Punjab 12,684 (↑468).

Besides, there were eleven other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases: Jharkhand 7,836 (↑343), Chattisgarh 7,087 (↑356), Uttarakhand 5,961 (↑516), Goa 4,686 (↑146), Tripura 3,862 (↑103), Puducherry 2,654 (↑139), Manipur 2,176 (↑30), Himachal Pradesh 2,049 (↑95), Nagaland 1,289 (↑50), Ladakh 1,276 (↑30), and Arunachal Pradesh 1,126 (↑70).

Finally, there were four other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases: Chandigarh 852 (↑29), Meghalaya 646 (↑58) cases, Sikkim 499 (↑22), Mizoram 361 (↑0), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 290 (↑31).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only states /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 13,389 (↑257), followed by Delhi 3,806 (↑29), Tamil Nadu 3,409 (↑89), Gujarat 2,200 (↑22), Karnataka 1,796 (↑72), Uttar Pradesh 1,387 (↑39), West Bengal 1,332 (↑42), Andhra Pradesh 985 (↑52), Madhya Pradesh 799 (↑8), Rajasthan 613 (↑11), Telangana 455 (↑0), Haryana 389 (↑7), Jammu & Kashmir 305 (↑9), Punjab 291 (↑9), Bihar 234 (↑14), Odisha 130 (↑10), Assam 76 (↑6), Jharkhand 77 (↑1), Uttarakhand 63 (↑3), Kerala 59 (↑5), Chattisgarh 39 (↑3), Puducherry 38 (↑3), Goa 33 (↑4), Chandigarh 13 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Tripura 11 (↑0), Meghalaya 5 (↑0), Nagaland 4 (↑3), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0), and Ladakh 3 (↑1).

Four States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

While the total of Delhi’s Covid-19 cases ranks the third highest, it is only the eighth in the number of active cases, as pointed out by Chief Minstier Arvind Kejriwal. The number of active cases on Jul 26 morning was 11,904, down from 12,657 the day before, and less than 10 per cent of the total.

Of the active cases, 7,339 (58%) were under home isolation, 904 (7%) were recuperating in Covid care centres and 137 (1%) were under isolation at Covid health centres, reported timesofindia.com Jul 26.

“The two crore Delhi people, Delhi government and the Centre have together attained victory over corona but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over,” another timesofindia.com report Jul 26 quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain has on Jul 25 that “the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today,” which, according to the WHO, means that the pandemic is under control.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the close 16 million mark to reach 16,055,909 while a total of 644,661 had died as of Jul 26 at 01:05:23 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 309,457 new cases and 4,761 new deaths during the past 23 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (4,178,730), Brazil (2,394,513), India (1,385,635), Russia (811,073), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (385,036), Peru (375,961), Chile (343,592), UK (300,270), … China (86,381).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (146,463), Brazil (86,449), the UK (45,823), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,102), India (32,060), France (30,195), Spain (28,432) … China (4,652).

