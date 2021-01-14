5.7 C
New York
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home Tibet News
Tibet News

Protest self-immolation in Tibet comes to light after five years

By tibetanreview
0
87
Map of Tibet.

(TibetanReview.net, Jan13’21) – The last protest self-immolation in Tibet reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) was that of Yonten, a 24-year-old former monk who torched himself on Nov 26, 2019 in Meruma Town in Ngaba Prefecture of Sichuan Province. His was the 155th reported self-immolation in Tibet since Feb 2009. But the list is by means complete as one more protest self-immolation, reported to have taken place five years ago, has come to light only now.

Shurmo, a 26-year-old man, torched himself in 2015 in an act of protest against Chinese rule in his homeland, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Jan 12. It said the incident had taken place on Sep 17, 2015 at around 1 pm Beijing Time near a bus station in Shagchukha village in Driru County of Nagchu prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region.

The report said police immediately arrested Shurmo, a resident of Shagchukha village, and took him to hospital but that he died the same day. Police then reportedly arrested three of his relatives and there has been no further information about them till now, it was stated.

The report said there were many eyewitnesses to the incident but China ensured that information about it did not reach the outside world.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous articleChina rapidly strengthening further militarization of Tibetan Plateau
Next articleDespite daily fluctuations, Covid-19 cases in India reported to be falling
tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

Related Articles

Dharamsala

US gov’t’s Tibet official seeks inputs from Dalai Lama, exile Tibetan leadership

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Mr Robert A Destro, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, has on Jan 13 interacted online with the...
Read more
Sino-India

China holds military drill near friction point with India’s Ladakh region

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – China has released a video of its troops undergoing training at Depsang Plains along the Line of Actual Control...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

Despite daily fluctuations, Covid-19 cases in India reported to be falling

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases in India register a fall on Sundays and Mondays because of lower testing during the weekends...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

6,132FansLike
630FollowersFollow
7,039FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Dharamsala

US gov’t’s Tibet official seeks inputs from Dalai Lama, exile Tibetan leadership

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Mr Robert A Destro, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, has on Jan 13 interacted online with the...
Read more
Sino-India

China holds military drill near friction point with India’s Ladakh region

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – China has released a video of its troops undergoing training at Depsang Plains along the Line of Actual Control...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

Despite daily fluctuations, Covid-19 cases in India reported to be falling

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases in India register a fall on Sundays and Mondays because of lower testing during the weekends...
Read more
Tibet News

Protest self-immolation in Tibet comes to light after five years

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan13’21) – The last protest self-immolation in Tibet reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) was that of Yonten, a 24-year-old...
Read more
Tibet News

China rapidly strengthening further militarization of Tibetan Plateau

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan13’21) – In the backdrop of the tense border situation across India’s Union Territory of Ladakh, now continuing in its eighth...
Read more
Load more
Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.