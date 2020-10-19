Recoveries from Covid-19 in India have exceeded new infections for 14 days, Tibetan cases touch 723

(TibetanReview.net, Oct19’20) – The trend of recoveries from the Covid-19 infection exceeding new cases has continued uninterrupted for the last 14 days, noted the indianexpress.com Oct 19. And the continuing decline in new infections has ensured that the number of active cases has dropped below eight lakh, a level that previously existed around the end of August. Active cases had touched a peak on Sep 17, and there has been steady decline after that, the report noted.

The report further noted: “The growth rate of cases is now firmly under one per cent a day, the lowest ever. Positivity rate, or the number of positives out of those who are tested, has fallen below 8%, to a level that existed in mid-July. The case fatality ratio, or the number of deaths as a proportion of positive cases, has dropped to 1.52%, again, the lowest ever. The recovery rate is touching 90%.”

And the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 55,722 new cases and 570 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 19 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,550,273 cases and 114,610 deaths.

A total of 6,663,608, or 88.25%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 772,055, or 10.45% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.52%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 55,722, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 66,399, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 11,256. Not only has the number of active cases remained below nine lakh for the 10th day, it has also fallen below 8 lakh for the third day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 680,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by eight other states with more than 200,000 each and included Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 58,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 42,115 (↑150); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,400 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,400 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,000 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,000 death, Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,700 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, and Odisha with more than 1,100 deaths each; Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Jharkhandwith between 996 and 839 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased after remaining unchanged for two days to 723 (↑20), of whom 415 were active, 290 had recovered and 18 (↑1) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 19.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 40,063,546 and the deaths 1,113,909, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:54 PM on Oct 19, 2020.

