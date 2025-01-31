today-is-a-good-day
Richard Gere to be honoured, his Tibet contributions highlighted, at top Spanish film awards event

(TibetanReview.net, Jan31’25) –Hollywood star Richard Gere is to be honoured next month for his cinematic contributions as well as role in humanitarian causes at Spain’s top film honours event, the Goya awards, reported the AFP Jan 31, citing the Spanish Film Academy.

The 75-year-old will receive an International Goya at the nationally televised awards ceremony in the southern city of Granada on Feb 8, the academy was cited a saying in a statement.

The academy has praised Gere, who reached global stardom in films such as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo”, for his “extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking, starring in some of the most iconic films in the history of cinema”.

The statement has also hailed “the social commitment he has shown both personally and professionally” to various causes such as the plight of refugees and the homeless.

In particular, the academy has highlighted Gere’s “intense activism in favour of Tibetan autonomy and the preservation of Tibetan culture”.

The report called Gere a longtime champion of Tibet who has met frequently with the Dalai Lama, its exiled spiritual leader.

Gere and his Spanish wife, Alejandra Silva, 41, moved to Madrid last year with their two sons, the report noted.

