Rights groups urge pressure on Beijing to free Chinese student who called for Tibet dialogue

(TibetanReview.net, Feb15’26) – Fearing that she faced a jail sentence of up to 15 years for allegedly inciting separatism” and “endangering national security”, a partnership of two international human rights groups has on Feb 12 issued an urgent appeal, calling for global pressure on Beijing to release a young Chinese student arrested for urging dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibet dispute while she was studying abroad.

Citing her ongoing arbitrary and incommunicado detention, and possible sentencing, the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders noted that Ms Zhang Yadi, a young student-member of a group called Chinese Youth Stand for Tibet and a human rights defender, had engaged in fostering dialogue between Chinese and Tibetan communities and in challenging discriminatory narratives on Tibet promoted by Chinese authorities.

It said she had expressed her views through her writings and participation in peaceful demonstrations, including while residing abroad.

Ms Zhang was arrested by officers of the State Security Bureau while visiting her family in Changsha, Hunan Province, on Jul 31, 2025. She was subsequently placed in detention at a facility operated by the Changsha National Security Bureau. Her continued incommunicado detention has meant denial of regular access to her family or a lawyer, and the absence of any information regarding her detention conditions or her health.

The group noted that in Sep 2025, Chinese authorities reportedly charged Ms Zhang under Article 103(2) of the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China, although no trial date has been announced.

* * *

Ms Zhang was stated to have developed an interest in Tibetan Buddhism and Tibetan culture during her secondary education. In 2022, she moved to France to pursue higher education, and became involved in discussions and peaceful actions related to human rights in China. During that period, she participated in demonstrations organised by the Tibetan diaspora and used social media to publish reflections on political repression, historical memory, and the situation of marginalised communities in China, the group said in its urgent action appeal.

She was also stated to have contributed to Chinese Youth Stand for Tibet – a platform created following the “White Paper” protests in Nov 2022 in China – to promote understanding of Tibetan history, culture, and human rights among Chinese-speaking audiences, while countering ethnic prejudice and China’s propaganda and promoting dialogue based on mutual understanding and respect.

After graduating from the École Supérieure de Commerce of Paris (ESPC Business School), Ms Zhang was expected to begin postgraduate studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London in Sep 2025. Her arrest occurred shortly before her planned return to Europe.

The Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, which is a partnership of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), has strongly condemned the arbitrary detention and judicial harassment of Ms Zhang, “which appears to be aimed at punishing her for her legitimate human rights activities and deterring others from engaging in peaceful advocacy related to Tibetan rights.”

It has called for her release and urged the Chinese authorities to respect Ms Zhang’s fundamental rights to liberty, freedom of expression, and fair trial.