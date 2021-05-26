Sikyong set to be sworn in on May 27, a day later than scheduled

(TibetanReview.net, May26’21) – Newly-elected Sikyong Penpa Tsering who was scheduled to take office today will now be sworn in tomorrow. There has been no information about it or clarification from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website, Facebook page or even on Youtube. However, it belatedly merely referred to the new swearing in date while reporting this evening on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s May 25 congratulations to Penpa Tsering.

It was only over Youtube that the CTA very recently indirectly informed the Tibetan public that its controversially constituted committee of three to nominate candidates for election as justice Commissioners to the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC) had reported empty-handed.

According to Dharamshala-based non-official Tibetsun.com News May 25, the oath will be administered by Chief Justice Commissioner Mr Sonam Norbu Dagpo of the TSJC, with the event being blessed by the presence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama through a virtual appearance.

Due to the prevailing Coronavirus curfew across Himachal Pradesh, only the outgoing Sikyong Lobsang Sangay and Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok had been invited to the ceremony.

However, given the fact that the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) had rejected the justice commissioners’ May 24 announcement of their resumption of office, the question whether Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, who is a member, will appear remains a matter of interest.

We will find that out from the CTA’s Facebook page tomorrow at 9:55 am (IST) when the event is reportedly set to be live-streamed.

Tibetsun.com said the ceremony will be followed by a statement from His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

It remains to be seen whether His Holiness will address or refer to the Charter breakdown that resulted from the TPiE’s blatantly illegal sacking on Mar 25 of the entire panel of justice commissioners of the TSJC.

Many of the TPiE members who caused that illegal sacking resolution to be passed in a devious sleight-of-hand move are still stoutly defending their action while being unable to find any solution to its Charter-breakdown fallouts.

Meanwhile in his farewell address today, outgoing Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay has called his 10-year service as Sikyong the greatest honour of his life and a fulfilment of his late father’s last words to serve His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibet. And he has described himself as a life-long freedom fighter.

His second five-year term ended today.