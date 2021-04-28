Special exile Tibetan parliament session set for May 20

(TibetanReview.net, Apr28’21) – The outgoing, 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) is to hold an additional session on May 20, according to an announcement issued by its secretariat on Apr 28. The announcement does not state what has necessitated the holding of the additional session, or any agenda.

The most apparent purpose is to elect a new panel of three justice commissioners, including the chief justice commissioner, of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC).

Without a chief justice commissioner, the newly elected Sikyong and the 17th TPiE members cannot be installed since there will be no one to administer to them their oaths of office.

This is because on Mar 25, the TPiE very controversially sacked the existing panel of justice commissioners for having taken suo moto action against its standing committee members for deciding to cancel the Sep 2020 parliament session in violation of the Charter of Tibetans in Exile.

A session could be held if at least two-thirds of the total membership of the TPiE – meaning at least 30 members – attend it. This is viable since there is no travel ban, as against restrictions, in India where well over 35 members reside.

Also, a committee to recommend candidates for the justice commissioner posts requires the inclusion of the chief justice commissioner as a member. The sacking of the justice commissioners has rendered constituting the committee impossible. However, the TPiE may circumvent this requirement by rendering his inclusion in the committee not necessary.

Most of the 16th TPiE members have got re-elected, according to unofficial results. So, Tibetans will see pretty much the same faces and hear the same voices in the 17th TPiE.