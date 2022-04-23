Stage set for anointing Xi Jinping for a third term

(TibetanReview.net, Apr23’22) – China expressed in exuberant terms the unanimous election of President Xi Jinping as a delegate to the 20th five-yearly Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress to be held in Nov 2022. The official media’s singing of praises for his unanimous election and leadership is seen as indication that the most powerful man in China since Mao Zedong will go on to serve a third term in office.

Xi Jinping’s signature policies include the Sinicization of the so-called ethnic minority areas of the People’s Republic of China, requiring them to adopt Chinese language and culture and severely diluting their constitutionally guaranteed ethnic minority rights in an ill-conceived move towards a so-called national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping, a candidate nominated by the CPC Central Committee and put to vote in the electoral unit of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous regional congress, was elected Apr 22 morning by a unanimous vote, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Apr 23. Of course, once nominated by the CPC Central Committee, getting elected is only a formality.

“The unanimous vote of Xi represents the common will of over 2.5 million CPC members and 150,000 primary-level Party organizations in Guangxi, as well as the wholehearted support of the region’s 57 million residents of all ethnic groups,” the report quoted the congress as saying.

“It also shows the common wish and strong desire of the hundreds of millions of Chinese people to follow his lead toward national rejuvenation and strive for a brighter future.”

The report also quoted glowing praises for Xi from people who took part in the voting.

And it went on: “Delegates agreed that it is essential to acquire a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They believed that Xi’s core position must be firmly upheld, and so must the Central Committee’s authority and its centralized, unified leadership. They expressed the need to loyally support, uphold and protect the leadership core.”

Guangxi is considered a symbol of China’s successful poverty eradication programme under Xi’s leadership.