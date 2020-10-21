States with top Covid-19 caseloads lead improving situation in India

(TibetanReview.net, Oct21’20) – Reporting continued improvement in the Covid-19 situation in India, almost all the states in the top 10 category contributing to the country’s caseload showed a decline in new cases on Oct 19, as compared to previous day even as Chhattisgarh replaced UP among the high burden states reporting fresh cases, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 21. The only exception was stated to be West Bengal where cases increased slightly.

Meanwhile, the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 54,044 new cases and 717 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 21 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,651,107 cases and 115,914 deaths.

A total of 6,795,103, or 88.81%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 740,090, or 9.67% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.51%. These were all improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 54,044, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 61,775, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 8,448. Not only has the number of active cases remained below nine lakh for the 12th day, it has also fallen below 8 lakh for the fifth day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 450,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 200,000 cases each and included, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 58,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 42,453 (↑213); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,600 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,400 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,000 death, Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar with more than 1,000 deaths each; Uttarakhand, Assam, and Jharkhand with between 946 and 849 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 730 (↑0), of whom 421 were active, 290 had recovered and 19 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 21.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 40,846,867 and the deaths 1,125,656, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:54 PM on Oct 21, 2020.

