Study projects Covid-19 cases in India to surpass US by October 

(TibetanReview.net, Sep13’20) – India has recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 infections in the first 12 days of this month amid an unprecedented surge of the pandemic in the country and the caseload is only rising in an alarming way with Delhi and Mumbai, too, witnessing a peak in cases once again, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 12 and 13.

The Sep 12 report cited research by a team of analysts from BITS, Hyderabad, as estimating that India might soon cross a whopping 7 million cases by October, surpassing the US to become the country worst affected by the pandemic. The findings of the study have been done using advanced statistical modelling in place by mapping existing data, the report added.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 94,372 new cases and 1,114 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 13 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,754,356 cases and 78,586 deaths.

A total of 3,702,596, or 77.88 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 973,175, or 20.47% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.65%. These were marginal improvement over the previous day’s figures.

Besides, the latest daily number of new cases, at 94,372, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 78,399, which meant a substantial increase in the number of active cases by 15,973.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 440,000 cases each in that order.

Ten other states, namely Utttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, and Rajasthan had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 52,000 cases each so far in that order.

Four more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 18,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,400 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 29,115 (↑391); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,300 deaths; Karnataka with more than 7,100 deaths; Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh with over 4,300 deaths each; West Bengal and Gujarat with more than 3,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 2,200 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with over 1,200 deaths each; and Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 961 and 402 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 261 (↑0), of whom 153 were active, 102 had recovered and six had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 13.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 28,781,473 and the deaths 920,590, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:56 PM on Sep 13, 2020.

