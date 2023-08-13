Sunni, Shia Muslims of Ladakh host joint-reception for Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Aug12’23) – The Dalai Lama who has been sojourning in India’s Tibet-border Union Territory of Ladakh since Jul 11 was on Aug 12 hosted a join-reception by the Sunni and Shia Muslim communities at a mosque near his Shewatsel residence in capital Leh.

On his arrival at Imam Bargah, a mosque in nearby Chuchot Yokma, located across the Indus River, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed Sharifi, Vice President of the Anjuman-e- Imamia, chanted a moving prayer to formally open the event.

In his address to the gathering, Shia Representative Ashraf Ali Barch, President Anjuman Imamia, speaking in Ladakhi, expressed great admiration and affection for His Holiness as a man of peace, as someone who consistently declares that we are all the same as human beings, and as someone who makes great effort to promote inter-religious harmony.

In his address, Sunni Representative, Dr Abdul Quayoum, President of the Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam (AMI), speaking in English, referred to His Holiness’ renown for his teachings about peace, harmony, brotherhood and righteousness. “He loves to come to Ladakh and we love to listen to him. We are thankful to you for keeping Ladakh in your heart, please don’t forget us.”

He also informed the gathering that the Islam’s holy book Quran was being translated into Tibetan and read out from a foreword provided by His Holiness.

In his speech the Dalai Lama commend the Muslim Community of Ladakh for translating the Holy Quran into Tibetan and said, “As I often say, all the major religions of the world convey the same message of love, compassion and altruistic service to other living beings. For thousands of years our various religions have brought immense benefit to countless human beings. I have no doubt it would be helpful if their sacred scriptures were translated into the different languages of the world.”

Urging communities across the world to forget their past animosities to face the unprecedented challenges facing mankind today, such a global warming, he also said, “Historically human beings have fought and killed each other. Now, when there are risks that affect us all, we should exert ourselves to help each other in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.”

“Every human being on this earth is the same in wanting to be happy and not to suffer pain. I pray that the people of the world may not harm each other but live in peace and harmony.”

There is no information yet when the Dalai Lama will return to Dharamshala. On Jul 11, he was cited as saying he would spend more than three weeks in Ladakh if the weather remained good. He has scheduled events in Ladakh on Aug 18 and 19 and a teaching programme at Dharamshala over Sep 5-6.

(Based on Dalai Lama.com info)