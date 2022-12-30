Suspected Chinese woman held at Bodh Gaya not a spy, to be deported for overstaying visa

(TibetanReview.net, Dec30’22) – The Chinese woman, stated to be a nun and suspected to be a spy out to harm the Dalai Lama, has been caught after being found staying in a guest house in Bodh Gaya. But she has turned out to be an ardent follower of the Tibetan spiritual leader and no evidence indicates that she is a spy, reported the hindustantimes.com Dec 29, citing the Bihar state police.

The nun, Song Xiaolan, had entered the country in 2019 and her visa did not permit her to stay on for more than 90 consecutive days.

“There is no evidence to indicate that she was a spy”, the report quoted Bihar’s additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar as saying, following her interrogation which concluded late on Dec 29 evening.

In fact, initial probe revealed that she was an ardent follower of the Buddhist preacher, reported the wionnewsweb@gmail.com Dec 29.

Song had arrived in India on a five-year visa in 2019. She has been in India since Oct 2019, went to Nepal in Jan 2020 for four days and upon return to India, settled in McLeod Ganj—a suburb of Dharamshala in the Kangra district of the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the report cited Gaya senior superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur as saying.

She was reported to have arrived at Bodh Gaya on Dec 22 and was accompanied by a woman from Nepal whom she had met in Dharamshala and had also been taken into custody for interrogation.

“Her visa is valid till 2024 but as per guidelines, she had to return after 90 days. She has violated that and now further action of deporting her will be taken,” Gangwar has said.

“She had not reported to FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) even once”, as required, since her arrival in India, the hindustantimes.com report quoted Gaya senior superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur as saying.

Last week, FRRO’s Kolkata office ordered cancellation of her visa that was valid till 2024 in view of violations of visa conditions and issued her a “leave India notice”, the report said.

“Now the woman is being sent to FRRO, New Delhi, for further action (deportation),” timesofindia.com Dec 30 quoted Kaur as saying.

“A search was launched for her after an intimation from the FRRO at Kolkata that she had violated visa norms that allowed her to stay for not more than 90 days at a stretch,” the wionnewsweb@gmail.com report cited Kaur as saying.

The intelligence input about the presence at Bodh Gaya of a Chinese woman on whom a “leave India” notice had already been served but who continued to overstay her visa apparently triggered the suspicion that she was a spy.