TAR’s expressway network totals 1,105 km, to link Lhasa to Beijing

(TibetanReview.net, Aug23’21) – With the opening on Aug 21 of the 227-km Nagqu-Yangbajain expressway section of the 295-km Nagqu-Lhasa expressway, the total length of expressway network in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) had reached 1,105 km. reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 23.

The Nagqu-Lhasa expressway is a strategic project as it will eventually link Tibet’s capital Lhasa with the Chinese capital Beijing.

The Yangbajain-Lhasa section of the expressway had opened to traffic in Oct 2020. And the Nagqu-Yangbajain section was inaugurated on Aug 20 by China’s Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang who led a delegation from Beijing for the Aug 19 celebrations in Lhasa of China’s so-called 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

With a speed limit of 120 km per hour and sitting at an average altitude of over 4,500 metres, the Nagchu-Lhasa Expressway is a section of the G6 Beijing-Tibet Expressway, the report noted.

With the Nagchu-Lhasa section open to the public, all there is left to complete on the G6, which is about 3,700 km long, is the section from Nagchu to Golmud, Qinghai province.

Construction of the section may start during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, the report said, citing the TAR government’s transport department.