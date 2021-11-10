Three exile Tibetan administration kalons sworn in, take charge of their duties

(TibetanReview.net, Nov10’21) – The three nominees for the post of Kalons (Ministers) of the various departments of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) approved by the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) during its stormy session in October have taken their oath of office and assumed their duties today.

Following the administering of oath by the Chief Justice Commissioner Mr Sonam Norbu Dagpo, Ms Gyari Dolma has assumed charge as the Kalon for the Department of Security, Ms Tharlam Dolma for the Department of Education (DoE), and Ms Norzin Dolma for the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR).

Dolma Gyari is an old, well-known CTA hand, having previously served as a member and Deputy Speaker of the TPiE and, most recently, as the kalon for the Department of Home under previous Sikyong Lobsang Sangay during his first term (2011-16). She was also a candidate for the most recent Sikyong election, losing narrowly to the eventual final poll loser Kaydor Aukatsang.

Tharlam Dolma was a teacher, and later an administrator of Tibetan schools in India throughout her career.

Norzin Dolma previously served at the CTA’s DIIR, as well as at the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, Dharamsala, before she moved to New York.

During the confirmation voting on Oct 11, Sikyong Penpa Tsering had lined up seven nominees for confirmation. The TPiE confirmed three and rejected two, namely former Domey TPiE member and DoE Kalon Mr Thupten Lungrik and the Tibetan Children’s Village school Director Mr Tsultrim Dorjee.

A group of 18 members belonging to the religious and Dotoe constituencies staged a walk out when a sixth name – that of U-Tsang TPiE member Ngodup Dorjee – was proposed by the Sikyong. It resulted in the TPiE lacking the requisite quorum for continuing the conduct of its business.

As nominating candidates was the Sikyong’s prerogative and the TPiE’s role was only to approved or disapprove his nominees, Penpa Tsering made clear his displeasure by refusing to nominate his seventh candidate when invited by the Speaker over the walk out threat issued by Dotoe member Serta Tsultrim.

The Speaker thereby appeared to give legitimacy to the walk out move, which remains questionable.