Tibet group launched in Italian parliament ahead of 64th Tibet Uprising Day march in Rome

(TibetanReview.net, Mar10’23) – A Tibet group was launched in the recently constituted new Italian parliament on the eve of the 64th Tibetan National Uprising Day of Mar 10. The launch of the Italian Parliamentary Intergroup for Tibet was announced at a press conference in the parliament’s Senate Hall.

The launch was made by Senator De Priamo Andrea, Co-Ordinator of the Intergroup, and other members of the Intergroup that included Senator Terzi di Sant´Agata Giulio, Member of Chamber of Deputies Malavasi Ilenia, Senator Domenica Spinelli and former coordinator of the Intergroup Luciano Nobili.

The press conference also saw the announcement of the “Europe Stands with Tibet” protest march which was planned to be held the next day in Italy’s capital Rome to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day.

Andrea has spoken of the intergroup’s commitment to carry forward the tasks of its predecessor in the country’s previous parliament, which included working towards the passage of important resolutions on Tibet as well as highlighting the situation in Tibet in the parliament. The other members have also reiterated the intergroup’s commitments and referred to the worsening human rights situation in Tibet under the Chinese government rule.

Others who spoke at the event were stated to include the chief guest Mrs Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile; Representative Thinlay Chukki from the Tibet Bureau, Geneva; and Tibetan community leaders.

Close to 1,000 Tibetans and Europeans from Tibetan communities and Tibet Support Groups across Europe were expected to participate in the “Europe Stands with Tibet” event, according to the Tibet.net website of the Central Tibetan Administration, Dharamshala, India.